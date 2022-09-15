Best Camila Mendes Movies and Shows (And Where to Watch Them)

Camila Mendes is an accomplished actress, although she may be best known for her role as Veronica Lodge in The CW series Riverdale. She has upcoming projects such as the teen comedy, Do Revenge, and will play Maya Hawke’s character’s cousing.

The Brazilian beauty has since appeared in several other notable movies, many of which are available to stream on Netflix. You might have seen her in her romances and such film is The Perfect Date, Palm Springs, or The New Romantics.

In addition to the many films on this list, Mendes has a variety of exciting projects planned. Include her upcoming rom-com and high-stakes drama film American Sole. She will also star alongside Pete Davidson and O’Shea Jackson.

Best Camila Mendes shows and movies and show

Do Revenge

Image Credit: Netflix

Camila Mendes stars opposite Maya Hawke (Stranger Things actress) in this witty Hitchockian teen comedy loosely based on Hitchcock’s film Strangers on a Train. Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke’s characters decide to “do revenge” on each other’s respective bullies.

Riverdale: Streaming on Netflix

The Perfect Date: Streaming on Netflix

Palm Springs: Streaming on Hulu

The New Romantic: Streaming on Tubi

Dangerous Lies: Streaming on Netflix

Coyote Lake: Streaming on Netflix

Which Camila Mendes television shows and movies do you like best? Do you plan to watch Do Revenge this weekend?

For further updates, please stay tuned.