‘Belascoarán, PI’ Cast: Who’s In The New Netflix Series?

Published

Belascoarán PI, Belascoarán PI plot, Belascoarán PI cast
Image Credit: Netflix

If you’re looking for something to watch this weekend, you should check out Belascoarán, PI from Netflix.

Hector Belascoaran is a down-on-his-luck man who reinvents himself most extraordinarily. His new title tells the invigorating story of this man’s journey as he decides to shake up his mundane life. It might not have been the best idea to make such an abrupt change, but it was far better to live recklessly than to watch our numbered days be nothing.

Read more of the official synopsis via Netflix Media Center below:

Mexico City currently has no detective, so why not create one? In the upcoming novel Belascoarán: A Story of an Independent Detective in Mexico City, Paco Ignacio Taibo ll will take us through what it’s like to be an independent detective in the 70s.

Hopefully, this broad rundown has piqued your interest. If so, start reading to find out who stars in Belascoarañán, PI, AND get a sneak peek of all the action packed into this incredible Netflix original series.

Belascoarán, PI cast

Check out the cast list below:

Macarena García Romero as Virginia
Francisco Calvillo as Leobardo El Romano
Mildred Motta as Laura Camposanto
Silverio Palacios as Gomez Letras
Paulina Gaitan as Irene
Irene Azuela as Elisa

Last but not least, we can thank Hiromi Kamata, Ernesto Contreras, and Gonzalo Amat, for they are the three talented directors who worked relentlessly to create the world novelist Paco Ignacio Taibo ll imagined.

Written By

