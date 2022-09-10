‘Bardo’ Netflix Release Date, Plot, Production Team, and More

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths will arrive on Netflix this fall. It is directed by the Five-time Academy Award-winner Alejandro G. Iñárritu.

Iñárritu is well known for his work in famous movies like Birdman and The Revenant. Therefore it’s no surprise that his last film has received a ton of hype ahead of its upcoming Netflix premiere.

According to the director, his latest work is one of the most challenging movies he’s ever made. This movie is based on the journey of a Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker who came back to Mexico after winning a prestigious prize. There he finds himself being pushed to an existential limit. The movie contains some autobiographical elements that brought Iñárritu back to Mexico for the first time since his 2000 film Amores Perros.

Bardo is supposed to have its theatrical release in Mexico on October 27th and then in selected theaters in other countries on November 4th.

The movie is going to arrive on Netflix on December 16th.

The film has Spanish-born Mexican actor Daniel Giménez Cacho as Silverio Gama. Argentine actress Griselda Siciliani will be playing the character of Lucía.

Here is a list of the prominent cast members of this movie:-

Daniel Giménez Cacho as Silverio

Griselda Siciliani as Lucía

Ximena Lamadrid as Camila

Íker Sánchez Solano as Lorenzo

From Netflix, “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths is an epic, visually stunning, and immersive experience set against the intimate and moving journey of Silverio, a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker living in Los Angeles, who, after being named the recipient of a prestigious international award, is compelled to return to his native country, unaware that this simple trip will push him to an existential limit. The folly of his memories and fears have decided to pierce through to the present, filling his everyday life with a sense of bewilderment and wonder.”

