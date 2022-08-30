‘Barbarians’ Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast, and More

Netflix confirmed at Geeked Week 2022 that Barbarians season 2 would arrive later this year. The new season’s first posters and release date were announced in August.

The show tells us a story during the Roman occupation of Magna Germania in 9 A.D. The time when the oppressed Germanic tribes came together to demolish the Roman Empire’s advancement. Every chapter contains an exceptionally riveting fictional account of the events directed towards the legendary Battle of Teutoburg Forest.

The second season is supposed to premiere on Friday, October 21st.

Although Netflix has not finalized the cast, we can still presume that some cast members will be returning on Barbarians season 2. It can also be said that there will be some new faces added to the mix for the next chapter. It will be intriguing to see who will join the cast this new season.

Laurence Rupp will most certainly return as Arminius for Barbarians season 2.

Also, it wouldn’t feel right without Thusnelda returning to the fold, played by Jeanne Goursaud.

Other noticeable cast members that will be back for Barbarians season 2 are-



David Schütter,

Bernhard Schütz,

Eva Verena Müller,

Jeremy Miliker,

Sergej Onopko,

Florian Schmidtke and

Sophie Rois