Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘Bad Sisters’: How Do You Kill A Man?

Avatar photo

Published

Bad Sisters, Bad Sisters release date, Bad Sisters plot
Image Credit: Apple TV

Bad sisters take hold of murder and turn it into dark comical suspense.

In the first season, all the women seem to keep finding reasons to despise their brother-in-law. Although Bibi, Eva, Becka, and Ursula Garvey.

The Women love their sister Grace; none can stand her husband, John Paul Williams. The character embodies the nature of being rude, despicable, and evil in many aspects. It then becomes impossible not to root for these ferocious women when they decide that the best thing to do now is killing JP for their sister’s betterment.

The sisters think killing JP is the only option left to allow Grace to find happiness again, t. Throughout the show, they try and plot down plans to lead them toward his death. But is it so bad that Grace has to go through all that and then find her happiness? Or is it so bad that it is okay for their daughter to grow up without him?

While all these women are determined and not ready to give it a second thought, each episode seems to jump back and forth through times to keep things interesting.

After the successful execution of JP’s death, the Garvey sisters are swarmed by two agents, Matt and Thomas. Thomas keeps emphasizing and looking for evidence to prove that his death was not an accident so that paying out can be avoided.

The show explores lengths when Bibi, Eva, Becka, and Ursula Garvey are ready to do anything to protect Grace but still in dark comedy since the show is known for portraying emotionally layered characters.

Fortunately, the series does not leave the audience in an open-ended scenario; Moat of the questions are answered and gives a solid resolution.

In this article:, , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Zen – Grogu and the Dust Bunnies, Zen – Grogu and the Dust Bunnies plot, Zen – Grogu and the Dust Bunnies cast Zen – Grogu and the Dust Bunnies, Zen – Grogu and the Dust Bunnies plot, Zen – Grogu and the Dust Bunnies cast

Entertainment

‘Zen–Grogu and the Dust Bunnies’: Our Go-To Suggestion For Your Weekend Watch

Your mind might not go toward Studio Ghibli while thinking of Star Wars, but Zen–Grogu and the Dust Bunnies combine the best of both...

9 hours ago
Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All, Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All CBS Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All, Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All CBS

Entertainment

CBS to Broadcast ‘Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All’ Live Concert Special This December

Mariah Carey is said to be arriving at any small screens around you! CBS has announced that it will air her live holiday concert,...

9 hours ago
Disenchanted, Disenchanted Release Date, Disenchanted cast Disenchanted, Disenchanted Release Date, Disenchanted cast

Entertainment

How to Find all the Easter Eggs in Disney’s ‘Disenchanted’

The prominent musical extravaganza called ‘Enchanted‘ has proven notable for many things. These include bringing a Disney princess to real life, Launching the entire...

10 hours ago
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever plot, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cast Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever plot, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cast

Entertainment

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Tops Box Office for Second Weekend in a Row

The Marvel’s sequel has brought in an additional $17.9 million on its recurring Friday. Projections for “Wakanda Forever” have landed in $65 to $70...

10 hours ago
The School for Good and Evil, The School for Good and Evil Netflix, The School for Good and Evil plot, The School for Good and Evil cast The School for Good and Evil, The School for Good and Evil Netflix, The School for Good and Evil plot, The School for Good and Evil cast

Entertainment

‘The School For Good And Evil’ Review: Netflix Fails Disastrously with Harry Potter Rip-Off

The School For Good And Evil revolves around a world filled with heroes and villains intending to maintain a balance between them. The story...

10 hours ago
The Acolyte, The Acolyte plot, The Acolyte cast, The Acolyte release date The Acolyte, The Acolyte plot, The Acolyte cast, The Acolyte release date

Entertainment

Everything We Know About Disney’s New Star Wars Series ‘The Acolyte’

A new Star Wars series, called “The Acolyte“, is said to be in production as the new cast members and plot details get revealed....

10 hours ago
deadpool 3, Deadpool, Ryan Deadpool, marvel studios deadpool 3, Deadpool, Ryan Deadpool, marvel studios

Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds Reveals He’s Finished Writing a Deadpool Christmas Special Movie

Ryan Reynolds has revealed that he has completed another Deadpool movie script, and is currently sitting on a Christmas instalment waiting to start making...

11 hours ago
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3, Star Wars: The Mandalorian new season Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3, Star Wars: The Mandalorian new season

Entertainment

‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian’ Season 3: Will Din Djarin and Omera Reunite?

Audiences have been finding their way back to rewatching Star Wars: The Mandalorian starting from the very beginning of season 1, streaming on Disney...

12 hours ago
Zen – Grogu and the Dust Bunnies, Zen – Grogu and the Dust Bunnies plot, Zen – Grogu and the Dust Bunnies cast Zen – Grogu and the Dust Bunnies, Zen – Grogu and the Dust Bunnies plot, Zen – Grogu and the Dust Bunnies cast

Entertainment

‘Zen – Grogu and the Dust Bunnies’ Review: The Disney and Studio Ghibli Crossover we Didn’t Know we Needed

Disney and Studio Ghibli clubbing together has been a crossover no one knew they needed. You’d only get the context if you would’ve watched...

12 hours ago
Disenchanted, Disenchanted Release Date, Disenchanted cast Disenchanted, Disenchanted Release Date, Disenchanted cast

Entertainment

‘Disenchanted’: What is Disney’s Sequel to Enchanted About?

Disenchanted is a musical fantasy romance film starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey that follows the events of its predecessor, Enchanted. Adam Shankman is...

1 day ago
Dead to Me season 3, Dead to Me, Dead to Me season 3 plot Dead to Me season 3, Dead to Me, Dead to Me season 3 plot

Entertainment

‘Dead to Me’ Season 3: Does Jen End Up with Ben? [Spoilers]

In Dead to Me season 3, Jen and Judy recover from the hospital hit-and-run car accident, which drops surprising news for the inseparable pair....

1 day ago
SWAT season 6 episode 6, SWAT season 6, SWAT SWAT season 6 episode 6, SWAT season 6, SWAT

Entertainment

When Will SWAT Season 6, Episode 6 Air On CBS?

SWAT finally has a new episode. So far, the season has done a great job in demonstrating the different dynamics that have changed since...

1 day ago