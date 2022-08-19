‘Back to the Beach’: Stephen Colletti Says ‘Laguna Beach’ Producers Made Him Look Like a Cheater

In a recent episode of Stephen Colletti’s podcast, “Back to the Beach,” Stephen Colletti told his co-host and former girlfriend, Kristin Cavallari, that he did not appreciate being made out to look like a cheater while filming “Laguna Beach.”

During the show’s early seasons, Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti, who dated when they were teenagers, were seemingly involved in a love triangle with co-star Lauren Conrad.

Stephen Colletti told Kristin Cavallari, “I had a huge problem with this because, look, obviously they created this show around this love triangle and there’s moments where you and I were broken up.”

“And [producers] had learned about Lauren and I hooking up and being very good friends and, you know, obviously stuff happened at certain times, but at no point ever, whenever we were together, would I step out on you in that way.”

Stephen Colletti — who recently went Instagram official with his girlfriend Alex Weaver — added that seeing this stitched-up version of reality made his “blood boil.”

Cavallari added that “everyone on the show” was forced to fit into certain “boxes” whether it matched their personality.

“They decided ‘OK, this is how we’re gonna make Stephen look and I don’t care what’s really going on in his life,” she explained. “We are gonna continue to hammer that home and keep going back to that same storyline.”

