'Back in Action' Starring Cameron Diaz: Filming Updates, Release Date, Cast, And More

Published

Cameron Diaz has been away from acting for nearly ten years, but she is finally making her return to the big screen. We’ve missed her on our screens, and we’re glad she’s back!

The Netflix Original movie is an action-comedy. According to Deadline, Seth Gordon, who is behind the 2011 film Horrible Bosses, is directing the production from a script he wrote with Brendan O’Brien. Beau Bauman, O’Brien, Gordon, Mark McNair, Datari Turner, and actor Jamie Foxx all executive produce.

Here is everything we know about the new Netflix project.

Release Date of Back in Action

There is no official release date set yet. The film might be added to the streaming service’s catalog in late 2023 or early 2024, according to What’s On Netflix.

Back in Action filming updates

The movie is reportedly in the pre-production stages, with filming most likely beginning in November 2022. The cameras will be rolling at Netflix’s London Shepperton Studios, and there might be shooting in Atlanta for the film. Time will tell where the project is going to happen.

The cast of Back in Action

Diaz is the third project the duo has starred together in. Jamie Foxx stars alongside Diaz, returning to acting after a long absence.

Diaz and Madden first starred together in 1999 with Any Given Sunday. In 2014, they both appeared in the remake of Annie, and the movie was the final production Diaz worked on before her retirement announcement in 2018.

Stay tuned for more Back in Action cast announcements from Netflix.

