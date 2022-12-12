Audrina Patridge Net Worth and 5 Facts You Didn’t Know About ‘The Hills’ Star

The Hills is on its way to Netflix. The show that was a massive hit in the 2000s is being released on the streaming giant on December 15th. We will see our favorite former BFF group -Lauren Conrad, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Whitney Port, Lo Bosworth, and Stephanie Pratt. Let’s talk about Audrina Patridge.

What is Audrina Patridge up to in 2022?

While being on The Hills, Audrina Patridge was known as Lauren Conrad’s right-hand woman and most trusted comrade. They lived together and acted as each other’s support system throughout the show. In 2022, this reality star is a mom of one, a fashion designer, and an author who published her memoir- Choices in July 2022.

She was also recently seen in MTV’s The Hills: New Beginnings. It was a reboot of the original series that premiered in 2019 but was canceled after two seasons.

Audrina Patridge’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Audrina’s net worth is supposed to be around $5 million.

Facts about Audrina Patridge

Audrina Patridge is the eldest of four children. She has two younger sisters, Casey Patridge-Loza and Samantha Patridge, and her brother, Marky Patridge.

She is allergic to cats and once shaved Lauren Conrad’s pet cat without informing her.

Audrina is also allergic to citrus. In January 2014, she took the place of Ali Fedotowsky as the host of 1st Look.

She owns and designs for her prey Swim swimwear line, which was launched in 2016.