‘Athena’: Release Date, Synopsis, Trailer, Cast, and All We Know About Netflix’s Greek Tragedy

Athena, a modern-day Greek tragedy directed by Romain Gavras, is coming to Netflix this fall.

Gavras directed, produced, and co-wrote the script with Ladj Ly and Elias Beldeddar. Charles-Marie Anthonioz, Mourad Belkeddar, Jean Duhamel, and Nicolas Lhermitte also served as producers.

Here’s what we know about Athena so far!

Athena: When will it be released?

Athena is set to be released on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, on Netflix at 12 a.m. PT/ 3 a.m ET and will run for 97 minutes.

Athena synopsis

Three brothers’ lives are turned upside down when their youngest brother dies in an unexplained incident (allegedly a police encounter). Abdel, a French soldier, is recalled from the frontlines to find his family ruined. He’s caught between his younger brother Karim, who wants vengeance, and his older brother Moktar’s shady business deals.

As Abdel strives to calm the increasing tensions and the situation gets worse, their community, Athena, is attacked and becomes a scene of tragedy for both the family members and others. When their brother dies, the three older brothers start a war within the community.

Athena cast

The following are the people who appear in the film’s main cast:

Dali Benssalah will play as Abdel

Sami Slimane as Karim

Ouassini Embarek will play the character of Moktar

Anthony Bajon as Jerome

Alexis Manenti as Sebastien

Athena trailer

Netflix recently released the trailer for their upcoming movie Athena. Watch it below to get a closer look at what the film has in store!