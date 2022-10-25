Are the ‘Evil Dead’ Movies or Shows Available on Netflix?

Halloween is a few weeks away, but how can you make it spookier? You’ll miss out on Halloween’s true spirit if you don’t indulge in your favorite horror movies and shows. And what’s better for Halloween than cult classic zombie movies? If you’re asking us, we would recommend watching The Evil Dead franchise, starting with Sam Raimi’s first release. However, The Evil Dead films are not currently available on Netflix U.S.

Find out where you can watch the movies and series below!

How many Evil Dead movies are there?

The American horror franchise currently consists of five feature films and a television series, with an additional movie, Evil Dead Rise, set to arrive in 2023. Exciting stuff!

Are any Evil Dead movies or shows on Netflix?

Unfortunately, none of the Evil Dead movies are available to watch on Netflix U.S., however, some of the films are available on Netflix in other countries and regions.

Although the world has seemingly forgotten Sam Raimi’s beloved horror franchise, the 2015 horror comedy show Ash vs. Evil Dead is currently available to stream on Netflix. All three seasons of the show should be streaming for you to binge through.

Where to watch Evil Dead movies

The Evil Dead (1981) – Currently only available to stream on HBO Max; however, it is also available for purchase from Amazon and the iTunes store.

Evil Dead 2: Dead by Dawn (1987) – You can watch the sequel on HBO Max with a subscription, or you can rent/buy the movie from Amazon and the iTunes store.

Army of Darkness (1992) – You can watch the third movie on Peacock or HBO Max with a subscription. Additionally, you can rent/buy the film from Amazon and the iTunes store.

Evil Dead (2013) – You can catch it for free on Pluto or Tubi, or if you’re subscribed to Amazon Prime Video or Paramount+, you can watch it there too.