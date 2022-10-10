Are Any Of ‘The Scream’ Movies On Netflix?

It’s a spooky season, so you know what that means! It’s time to sit and unwind with our favorite creepy, scary, thrilling movies. One of the most popular slasher flicks in the horror verse has to be the Scream movies, which see the infamous Ghostface raise havoc and go on a killing rampage of teenagers through the fictional town of Woodsboro, California.

Find out if the popular movies are available to watch on Netflix, and if not, where you can catch them instead!

What is the Scream movie franchise?

The Scream franchise is made up of five horror slasher movies; Scream (1996), Scream 2 (1997), Scream 3 (2000), Scream 4 (2011), and Scream 5 (2022), with an upcoming sixth installment set to be released in 2023, a television series, merchandise, and games.

Where to watch Scream movies?

As mentioned, none of the Scream movies are available on Netflix. However, if you want to look them up and watch them elsewhere, we found some helpful links below that may be able to help.

Scream 1 – Currently, Scream (1996) is available to stream on fubo TV or Showtime.

Scream 2 – Currently, the 1997 slasher is unavailable to stream on HBO Max, Netflix, Disney+, or Paramount+.

Scream 3 – Just like Scream 2, at this time, the third installment in the franchise is only available to watch by renting or purchasing on Amazon Prime Video or Vudu.

Scream 4 – The fourth installment can be watched on Starz with a subscription or through Tubi.

Scream 5 – The newest release, which came out in 2022, is currently available to stream through Paramount+.

Once you’ve caught up with the above five movies, you can look forward to the release of Scream 6, which is scheduled for a theatrical debut on March 31, 2023.