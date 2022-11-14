Apple TV+ Renews ‘Bad Sisters’ for Season 2

Apple TV+ has officially renewed Bad Sisters for season 2. The show follows the Garvey sisters, Ursula, Eva, Bibi, and Becka, as they plan to kill their sister Grace’s husband, John Paul Williams.

Season 1 tracked Grace’s sisters trying and failing to successfully kill Grace’s husband, with numerous innocent deaths occurring before his death finally comes. They all were shocked to discover none had anything to do with it.

In shock, Grace reveals the truth. While Grace had never fought back against her husband, discovering that John Paul had raped Eva is the final push that Grace needs to understand that John Paul is a monster and lied to her.

Due to this, Grace stands up for herself and killed John Paul, making it look like an accident.

By revealing such events in the season finale, Bad Sisters successfully ties up the show’s leading loose ends. In the end, Grace enjoys swimming with her sisters. Bad Sisters concludes season 1 achieving its central plot while not leaving many questions for the following season.

The series always has the opportunity to create a new mystery or new murder to surround.

