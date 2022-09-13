American Gigolo: Where to Watch, Episode Release Time, Plot, Trailer, Cast, and More

Jon Bernthal’s newest series is the crime drama American Gigolo. It’s based on the 1980s film that starred Richard Gere, Lauren Hutton, and Hector Elizondo.

This latest TV version attempts to take the male escort out of the 80s.

Along with Bernthal, the series also stars-

Gretchen Mol,

Lizzie Brocheré,

Gabriel Labelle,

Leland Orser,

Alex Fernandez,

Mark Mahoney,

Wayne Brady, and

Rosie O’Donnell.

The series is created around Bernthal’s character Julian Kaye who was wrongfully sentenced and sent to prison for 15 years. After his release, he tries to understand what the modern world looks like in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, he discovers his way into the sex industry and deals with the complicated relationships he left behind when he was sent to jail.

Unfortunately, American Gigolo will not be streaming on Netflix, and it’s not likely to change anytime soon. This eight-episode series will air on a premium cable channel and a few other streaming services. However, Netflix isn’t one of them.

Episodes of American Gigolo are supposed to air on Showtime every Friday. It aired on September 9th, 2022, at 9:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. CT. The episodes will then be streamed on Showtime’s app. Viewers can also stream them if they have Paramount+ with Showtime. Amazon Prime also consists of a Showtime channel. So, Amazon Prime members can also check it out there.

