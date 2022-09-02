Connect with us

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know

Published

Image Credit: Netflix

The 1929 war novel All Quiet on the Western Front, written by Erich Maria Remarque, is getting a new adaptation on Netflix.

All Quiet on the Western Front was a hot topic during its time because of its anti-war themes, and the book even got banned in Europe. The book was first released in 1928 by a German newspaper. Since its release, there have been plenty of adaptations of Remarque’s story, most notably by Lewis Milestone in 1930, and milestone’s adaptation won the Academy Award for Best Picture.

German director Edward Berger will revive the novel for Netflix with the script he co-wrote with Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell. His previous work includes Deutschland 83, Patrick Melrose, and Your Honor.

The film will be making its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. After that, it will be arriving at the theaters in Germany on September 29th. The movie will later be released on global markets before streaming on Netflix on October 28th.

The complete cast of All Quiet on the front is given below:

Felix Kammerer
Albrecht Schuch
Aaron Hilmer
Moritz Klaus
Edin Hasanovic
Adrian Grünewald
Thibault De Montalembert
Daniel Brühl
Devid Striesow

We will update you through our website as soon as something comes up.

Written By

