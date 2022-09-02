‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know

The 1929 war novel All Quiet on the Western Front, written by Erich Maria Remarque, is getting a new adaptation on Netflix.

All Quiet on the Western Front was a hot topic during its time because of its anti-war themes, and the book even got banned in Europe. The book was first released in 1928 by a German newspaper. Since its release, there have been plenty of adaptations of Remarque’s story, most notably by Lewis Milestone in 1930, and milestone’s adaptation won the Academy Award for Best Picture.

German director Edward Berger will revive the novel for Netflix with the script he co-wrote with Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell. His previous work includes Deutschland 83, Patrick Melrose, and Your Honor.

The film will be making its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. After that, it will be arriving at the theaters in Germany on September 29th. The movie will later be released on global markets before streaming on Netflix on October 28th.

The complete cast of All Quiet on the front is given below:

Felix Kammerer

Albrecht Schuch

Aaron Hilmer

Moritz Klaus

Edin Hasanovic

Adrian Grünewald

Thibault De Montalembert

Daniel Brühl

Devid Striesow

