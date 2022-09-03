‘All of Us Are Dead’ Season 2 Release Date Update

The list of the new Netflix releases for September is out. Sadly one of our favorite series, All of Us Is Dead season 2, is not on that list.

According to the viewer’s response, All of Us Are Dead is one of the best K-Dramas streaming on Netflix. The first season came out in January 2022 and quickly made a massive impact, and this zombie series came out when the Korean series was on the trend.

The Korean content was gaining attention, and the massive success of Squid Game added to that hype of K-Dramas.

Following Squid Game, another successful Korean series called Hellbound was also released, and Hellbound was even more successful than Squid Game during its initial release. Thus, after finishing the dark fantasy show, people started looking for more Korean content.

That’s when All of Us Are Dead arrived on the streaming powerhouse. There was instant gossip amongst the audience of the zombie genre as soon as it dropped on Netflix, and this wasn’t surprising because zombie shows have been pretty popular.

After the first season’s release, its viewers ask for updates regarding its second season.

Since the production of All of us are dead season 2 hasn’t started, it is difficult to figure out when exactly it will arrive on Netflix. However, our prediction is sometime in 2023 at the earliest or in 2024 at the latest. A more specific date can be predicted once the show starts to reveal its updates. However, for now, it’s better to expect a 2023 or 2024 release for All of Us Are Dead season 2.

We will keep you updated regarding the latest news on this website.