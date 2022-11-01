‘All of Us are Dead’ Season 2 Release Date Update, Cast, Plot, and More

All of Us are Dead season 2 has been confirmed and on its to be on its way, but if you were hoping to watch the series in November, you’d be disappointed to learn that the Korean zombie drama is not coming to our screens in November 2022.

The coming-of-age high school apocalyptic drama, based on the Never webtoon Now at Our School by Joo Dong-Geun, was an instant hit among Netflix viewers when it debuted in late January 2022. Unsurprisingly, viewers who devoured the gory series are hungry for the next set of episodes.

We have the latest update on All of Us are Dead below.

Following its release in January, the zombie horror series was renewed for a second season in June. Netflix announced that All of Us Are Dead debuted in the top 10 “most-watched non-English TV series in 91 countries and remained there for two weeks.”

According to What’s-on-Netflix, On July 13th, 2022, All of Us Are Dead Season 2 entered pre-production for season 2, though filming dates have not been revealed.

Assuming that filming has already begun, we expect the All of Us are Dead series to return for season 2 on Netflix sometime in 2023 or, at the latest, 2024.

For further updates on All of Us are Dead season 2, Please stay tuned.