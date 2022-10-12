Connect with us

Iliza Shlesinger Comedy Specials and Shows on Netflix [Full List]

Iliza Shlesinger comedy specials, Iliza Shlesinger comedy shows, Iliza Shlesinger
Image Credit: Netflix

Ten years after the release of her first Netflix comedy special, War Paint, Iliza Shlesinger is back on Netflix with her brand-new comedy special, Hot Forever.

Iliza Shlesinger’s “Hot Forever” special hit Netflix last year, allowing viewers to see some of the funny comic’s best material. The unique tackled everything from “un-sexiness” to women’s reproductive rights.

From stand-up comedy specials to creating and writing for Netflix, Shlesinger has appeared in a number of critically acclaimed shows. If you want to watch her stand-up comedy specials, shows, or movies on Netflix, don’t miss a minute!

Iliza Shlesinger Netflix comedy specials

Shlesinger’s comedy is as funny as it is impactful. Her six Netflix specials have brought forth her unique perspective on the struggles of being a single comedian, a married comedian, and now a working mother.

Here are all six of Shlesinger’s comedy specials currently on Netflix:

Unveiled (2019)
Hot Forever (2022)
Confirmed Kills (2016)
Elder Millennial (2018)
War Paint (2013)
Freezing Hot (2015)

Iliza Shlesinger’s shows and movies on Netflix

Here are all of Shlesinger’s shows and movies on Netflix:

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (2020)
Spenser Confidential (2020) as Cissy
Pieces of a Woman (2020) as Anita Weiss
Good on Paper (2021) as Andrea Singer
Girlboss (2017) as Veronica in episode 5

