All Jurassic Park Movies Including ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Are Headed to Peacock in September

Jurassic World Dominion will arrive on Peacock on September 2, Friday. However, the last film in the trilogy starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard isn’t the only movie from the Jurassic franchise to be streamed on Peacock.

The original trilogy–Jurassic Park, The Lost World, and Jurassic Park 3 is also supposed to arrive on Peacock. For the ones who have only seen the Jurassic World movies, now is their chance to fall in love with these films. These films focus on dinosaurs in a significant way other than Godzilla and The Land Before Time movies that ran on repeat for young millennials back in the day.

The first film in the Jurassic franchise introduced the viewers to doctors Alan, Ellie, and Ian. The trio was invited to Isla Nubar by eccentric scientist Dr. John Hammond. They were called to assess the safety and vitality of a built theme park to keep the dinosaur clones and entertain the masses.

An idea, in theory, is not the same as one in practice. However, Dr. Hammond’s thoughts sounded brilliant on paper. It eventually proved to be somewhat reckless and dangerous. Jurassic Park was a smash hit. The movie was so successful that we have been watching scientific action-adventure films about dinosaurs since the early ’90s.

The Jurassic Park franchise is about to arrive on this platform on Thursday, September 1, before Jurassic World Dominion‘s premiere.