Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

All Jurassic Park Movies Including ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Are Headed to Peacock in September

Published

The Jurassic Park, The Jurassic Park cast, The Jurassic Park plot
Image Credit: HBO Max

Jurassic World Dominion will arrive on Peacock on September 2, Friday. However, the last film in the trilogy starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard isn’t the only movie from the Jurassic franchise to be streamed on Peacock.

The original trilogy–Jurassic Park, The Lost World, and Jurassic Park 3 is also supposed to arrive on Peacock. For the ones who have only seen the Jurassic World movies, now is their chance to fall in love with these films. These films focus on dinosaurs in a significant way other than Godzilla and The Land Before Time movies that ran on repeat for young millennials back in the day.

The first film in the Jurassic franchise introduced the viewers to doctors Alan, Ellie, and Ian. The trio was invited to Isla Nubar by eccentric scientist Dr. John Hammond. They were called to assess the safety and vitality of a built theme park to keep the dinosaur clones and entertain the masses.

An idea, in theory, is not the same as one in practice. However, Dr. Hammond’s thoughts sounded brilliant on paper. It eventually proved to be somewhat reckless and dangerous. Jurassic Park was a smash hit. The movie was so successful that we have been watching scientific action-adventure films about dinosaurs since the early ’90s.

The Jurassic Park franchise is about to arrive on this platform on Thursday, September 1, before Jurassic World Dominion‘s premiere.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Orphan: First Kill, Orphan: First Kill plot, Orphan: First Kill cast Orphan: First Kill, Orphan: First Kill plot, Orphan: First Kill cast

Entertainment

‘Orphan: First Kill’: How Old is Star Isabelle Fuhrman?

Orphan: First Kill is available in a few theaters and streaming on Paramount+. Even with the doubts about the movie, the fans have enjoyed...

6 seconds ago
Netflix, Netflix live channel, Netflix new feature Netflix, Netflix live channel, Netflix new feature

Entertainment

New Movies and Series Coming to Netflix This Week [22-28 August 2022]

Another week of new releases on Netflix. All the new shows and movies headed to Netflix in the United States between August 22nd and...

44 seconds ago
UNTOLD: The Rise and Fall of AND1 UNTOLD: The Rise and Fall of AND1

Entertainment

‘UNTOLD: The Rise and Fall of AND1’: Netflix Worldwide Release Times

UNTOLD: The Rise and Fall of AND1 is an upcoming documentary to be released on Netflix on August 23. Release Time of UNTOLD: The...

1 min ago
Joseph Quinn, Joseph Quinn stranger things, stranger things Joseph Quinn, Joseph Quinn stranger things, stranger things

Entertainment

Joseph Quinn Star Of Stranger Things Reveals What Bands And Songs most inspired Eddie Munson

Joseph Quinn’s Eddie Munson was one of the most popular characters in Stranger Things season 4 . Plenty of metal-playing, grunge-wearing misfits of Hawkins,...

2 days ago
Echoes, Echoes netflix, Echoes plot Echoes, Echoes netflix, Echoes plot

Entertainment

Want To Know About Echoes Shooting Location

The latest seven-episode thriller series stars Michelle Monaghan in the lead role. The series revolves around two twin sisters who regularly swap their lives....

2 days ago
The Gentlemen, The Gentlemen cast, The Gentlemen netflix The Gentlemen, The Gentlemen cast, The Gentlemen netflix

Entertainment

The Gentlemen: Cast, Plot, And More

Guy Ritchie is on his way to producing a series adaptation of his 2019 film -The Gentlemen. The movie starred Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam,...

2 days ago
Netflix, Netflix live channel, Netflix new feature Netflix, Netflix live channel, Netflix new feature

Entertainment

Netflix Direct: How It Works and Review

Netflix is currently working on a handful of new features. One of those features is a live channel called Netflix Direct, which has been...

2 days ago

Life

‘Save This Sound For Clear Skin’: The Story Behind Subliminal Videos On TikTok

Can a TikTok audio make your dreams come true?

2 days ago
Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2, Enola Holmes 2 update Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2, Enola Holmes 2 update

Entertainment

Enola Holmes 2 Gets A Release Date

Netflix released the movie Enola Holmes in September 2020. Since then, the fans have been waiting to get more of the young super-sleuth’s story....

2 days ago
The Next 365 Days, The Next 365 Days cast, The Next 365 Days plot The Next 365 Days, The Next 365 Days cast, The Next 365 Days plot

Entertainment

The Next 365 Days All Featured Songs In The Movie

The Next 365 Days has finally arrived on Netflix. Similar to the previous two films, The Next 365 Days contains a lot of music....

2 days ago
The Next 365 Days, The Next 365 Days 4 The Next 365 Days, The Next 365 Days 4

Entertainment

Will There Be A Fourth Movie Of The Next 365 Days

The latest 365 Days movie has ended on an ambiguous note. So the fans are eager to know if there will be a 365...

2 days ago
Ben Affleck, Ben, SNL Ben Affleck, Ben, SNL

Celebrity

Lindsay Shookus Ex Of Ben Affleck out at ‘Saturday Night Live’

Page Six is told that Lindsay Shookus, Ben Affleck’s ex, is out at “Saturday Night Live.” Lindsay Shookus has been at “Saturday Night Live”...

2 days ago