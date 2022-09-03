Alexandra Breckenridge Drops Hint That Virgin River Season 5 Will Be ‘Pretty Heavy’

After the shocking events of the Virgin River season 4 finale, it is safe to say that Virgin River season 5 is the most highly anticipated season of the hit Netflix original romantic drama series yet.

In the fourth season of the Virgin Season 4, many questions were answered, and so many more questions were asked. It leads into Virgin River season 5, which is now in production. The crew and cast have been sharing hints about what to expect from season 5, and Alexandra Breckenridge just clued us on because we might need some tissues handy.

Alexandra Breckenridge shared some details in a new interview. Though Alexandra doesn’t divulge specific story spoilers for season 5, we’re inclined to batten down the hatches for a super-emotional season… and the best yet!

Warning: Spoilers ahead from Virgin River season 4!

Virgin River season 5 has ‘the best episodes ever.

In an interview with New Beauty about her past work on shows like This Is Us and American Horror Story, Breckenridge speaks from the set of Virgin River season 5. The actress dives into her excitement for the upcoming season and highlights the “high sense of drama.”

As Alexandra Breckenridge said to New Beauty, we’ll be on the edge of our seats:

“I think this season has started out well and we’re getting into a few episodes soon that are pretty heavy. They’re really intense and I think that they’re some of the best episodes we’ve ever done. I never say that either! I think that there’s a high sense of drama that starts to come up this season that it’s going to leave people on the edge of their seats. At least, I hope. I’m excited to get into that.”