ABC’s Sitcom ‘The Goldbergs’ Is Set To Premiere Its Latest Episode Soon

The TV show was originally a planned short pilot, but it soon became everyone’s favorite with many characters and chaotic comedy. The recent season, Season 10 of the show, aired on September 21, 2022. It starts with the death of Murray, Adams’s father.

The Goldbergs Season 10, Episode 8: Recap

Episode 8, released on November 16, 2022, was about Thanksgiving. Beverly decided not to host Thanksgiving at her house this year because Murray wasn’t there. Adam and Barry don’t like the idea and persuade her mother to become a hostess as usual. They are on a mission to make this Thanksgiving 5special and hassle-free.

Erica looks tired of taking care of her baby, but what infuriates her is that Geoff does everything he likes while she has to stay at her house. Adam realizes this could lead to an argument over dinner, so he resolves Erica and Jeff’s marathon dispute. He shows up at the race wearing a turkey costume to hide his identity, which causes him to fall early in the race and injure many others, including Geoff.

Barry attempts to mend the strained relationship between his father, brother, Marvin, and PopPop. Marvin was now part of corporate life, but his father was still unsatisfied and continued to spat out sarcastic comments. It feels fake. Barry helps make him feel better, but it only worsens when Marvin confesses his feelings to Pop Pop. Once dinner starts, It all goes downhill. Marvin confides in Poppop about his treatment of him and how he doesn’t like his new girlfriend. Erica lashes out at Geoff for leaving him alone, and guest Andre can’t stop taking things personally and noting that Thanksgiving is happening as usual (chaotic).

Episode 9 of the show titled “Million Dollar Reward” will release on November 30, 2022, on ABC at 8:30 PM ET and 7:30 PM CT. The show is available to stream on the official website of ABC, YouTube, and Hulu, and the whole episode can be purchased on Amazon.

Although it has not premiered in many countries, its previous seasons are available to stream on various OTT platforms.

