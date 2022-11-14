A Parent’s Guide to Netflix’s ‘The Wonder’: Is It Okay for Kids to Watch?

Set 13 years after the Great Famine in 1862 Ireland, The Wonder is a stirring new psychological drama film starring Florence Pugh, and it releases on Netflix on November 16th, 2022. The Wonder is based on the 2016 book of the same name ‘The Wonder’ written by Emma Donoghue.

What is The Wonder rated?

Like Florence Pugh’s recent psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, The Wonder is rated R. Per the official Motion Picture Association of America film rating guide, parents are strongly advised to screen R-rated movies first. Florence Pugh’s latest film received an R rating due to some scenes of drug use, adult themes, and strong language.

According to Common Sense Media, Wonder references child sex abuse and a few sex scenes. One of the characters occasionally ingests opium, and there are several uses of curse words. The thematic material in The Wonder is related to sexuality and religion sexuality, and that might be too mature for younger viewers to understand.

Given that the subject revolves around an 11-year-old girl who refuses to eat, some scenes might be distressing for kids.

