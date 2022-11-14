Best New Movie to Watch this Week: ‘Spirited’ Starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell

The movie Spirited, starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell, puts an interesting spin on an ordinary Christmas tale to bring the audience the exciting motion picture Spirited. But will Netflix subscribers be able to have this experience?

The Christmas Carol is a timeless classic that has been rebooted and retold numerous times. May it be the Muppets playing the narrative’s personas or Patrick Stewart depicting the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, there is no shortage of fascinating takes on the Charles Dickens novella published in 1843.

The movie also stars Octavia Spencer, Sunita Mani, and Patrick Page. Sean Anders, well-known for directing the Daddy’s Home films and Instant Family, is sitting in the director’s chair for Spirited.

Is Spirited available on Netflix?

While it will surely be a holiday treat to watch the delightful motion picture as a member of the popular streaming service, that won’t be the case for any subscriber. Spirited is currently unavailable on Netflix, and we are unsure if that could ever change.

So, where can we stream Spirited?

Spirited is currently playing in the theatres for a limited time, starting November 11th, 2022. On November 18th, 2022, the film will also be playing on Apple TV+. The movie will join a lineup that includes Swan Song, Finch, and The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Trailer:

