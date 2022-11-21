Connect with us

Entertainment

‘Treason’: Netflix Release Date, Cast, Synopsis, Trailer, And More More

Published

Treason, Treason cast, Treason plot, Treason release date
Image Credit: Netflix

Spy thrillers continue to make themselves at home on Netflix, bringing spy thrillers continuously. The streamer is investing in yet another series in this genre, so if you’re excited about Noah Centineo’s The Recruit, you should know that Treason.

Treason will star Daredevil‘s Charlie Cox and features a triangle that’ll leave you on the edge of your seat for more.

Synopsis of Treason

The synopsis per Netflix:

Trained and groomed by MI6, Adam Lawrence’s career seems set. But when the past catches up with him in the form of Kara, a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated history, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life. A triangular relationship forms between Kara, Adam, and his wife, Maddy. Three people are trying to expose each other’s secrets and navigate political and diplomatic relationships while hanging onto their personal lives and those they love most.

Release Date of Treason

Netflix announced on November 21 that the limited series would be released on Boxing Day. For those in the U.S., that’s Monday, December 26.

The Cast of Treason

Cirian Hinds as Sir Martin Angelis
Tracy Ifeachor as Dede
Oona Chaplin as Maddy De Costa
Charlie Cox as Adam Lawrence
Olga Kurylenko as Kara Yerzov

For further updates on Treason, please stay tuned.

