Where Is The Sex Lives Of College Girls Season 2 filmed?

We are here to tell you about filming locations for The Sex Lives of College Girls season 2

Although the show declared it, The Sex Lives of College Girls was never filmed in Vermont.

In the first season of the HBO Max show, the cast and crew went to sites in Vassar College (located in Poughkeepsie, NY) to film the majority of its outdoor scenes and used Warner Brothers Studio in California for the rest of its scenes.

According to Seventeen, during the second season, they tried to film at the University of California in Los Angeles and the University of Washington instead.

We don’t know why the show opted for a significant location change this time. It may have something to do with the production having a high budget to film anywhere they prefer. It may be because the events in the new season will require more unique places now that a specific fraternity isn’t allowed to have parties anymore, and a controversial comedy club is currently shut down. Or maybe the cast and crew wanted a fresh start for season 2.

Whatever may be the reason, The Sex Lives of College Girls has returned better than ever. A few new faces, a lot of new problems, and two recent filming locations will certainly make this the best season till now.



