What Is The Plot Of ‘She Said’?

The winter season has brought us a chilling story with its next movie release, She Said. This biographical drama discusses the journalistic details of the sexual abuse allegations against Harvey Weinstein. Harvey Weinstein is a former Hollywood producer, founder, and chairman of Miramax Pictures.

The main cast will involve-

Carey Mulligan,

Zoe Kazan,

Andre Braugher,

Jennifer Ehle with Mike Houston as Weinstein.

Maria Schrader directed this movie based on a screenplay by Rebecca Lenkiewicz. It is a film adaptation of the book. She Said: Breaking The Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite A Movement.

Plan B Entertainment and Annapurna Pictures are responsible for producing this film. Universal Pictures distributed the film.

She Said is about two New York Times journalists, Megan Twohy (Carey Mulligan) and Jodi Kantor (Zoe Kazan). The two created a report that brought allegations of sexual abuse against Weinstein, played by Mike Houston.

Although this film is a dramatized version of what occurred, it can be seen as a companion to the actual story, which took place at the time when members of Hollywood championed the #MeToo movement.

The movie also demonstrates the steps taken by others to safeguard Weinstein’s image while Twohey and Kantor worked towards revealing his actions. TwoHey and Kantor supported the women who pointed fingers against Weinstein to break their silence and share their stories.