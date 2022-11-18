Connect with us

‘1899’ Ending Explained: What Happened to Prometheus? [Spoilers]

1899, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 Netflix
Image Credit: Netflix

Viewers will have a lot of questions throughout the eight episodes of Netflix’s new show 1899.

The biggest mystery from the show relates to what happened to Prometheus. More than 1,400 people were on board, and we don’t know what happened to them.

Later it was made clear that everything is a simulation. Maura and her husband, Daniel (Aneurin Barnard), built this simulation to keep their dying son Elliot (Fflyn Edwards) alive. However, her brother somehow took control and kept them in a loop. So once one simulation ends after eight days, another one starts, and everyone involved resets their memory, so they know nothing.

What happened to the passengers on the Prometheus in 1899?

The Prometheus is just another loop in the constructed simulation, like the Kerberos. The passengers on the Prometheus are the same passengers on the Kerberos, but they just don’t remember. But why is there no one left except a strange little boy when Eyk, Maura, and a few of the others first board the Prometheus in the premiere?

The Prometheus passengers created a new loop, waking up on the Kerberos to restart their experience. The little boy was Maura and Daniel’s son Elliot, and he was hiding in the Prometheus.

So when Eyk learns about the Prometheus logbook, he sees his and Maura’s names written down. They had been there but in a different reality time loop. The ending of 1899 will make its viewers think for a long time.

