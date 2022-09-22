‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 Release Date: What We Know So Far

The wait for Shadow and Bone season 2 has been exhausting!

The last season ended with so many cliffhangers, such as:

Kirigan or the Darkling are still alive – though the main characters are not aware of that yet. Alina needs to work on enhancing her magic, Nina and Matthias are not on good terms, and everyone’s favorite Crows set out on a new adventure.

Fans have known about the second season’s arrival since Netflix announced the news in June 2021. Surprisingly, it’s still not here, and fans are still waiting for a release date. However, we can make some wild guesses about when we can see our beloved Shadow Summoner Alina and First Army soldier Mal once again.

Filming for the second season started in January 2022 and ended on June 6th. The exact date was announced on Twitter by the lovely cast. So it required about five months to finish production.

We must not forget that the fantasy series requires lots of visual effects, which means that post-production can take quite a while. That’s one of the reasons why the fourth season of Stranger Things took so long to finish. Shadow and Bone season 2 will consist of eight episodes.

We might not see this sophomore season until early 2023. But this is just a prediction. To know the exact dates, we will have to wait, and we might get some updates at the TUDUM event.

For more updates, refer to our website.