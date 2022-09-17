Connect with us

What Is The Plot Of Walker Independence The CW?

Walker season 3, Walker season 3 cast, Walker season 3 plot
Image Credit: CW

Walker Independence is all set to make its debut on Thursday. October 6th at 9 p.m. ET slotting into CW’s fall line-up after its parent show, Walker. Like Walker, this series, too, is an action-packed western. However, Walker’s independence is a prequel, not a sequel.

It will be available on the network at 8 p.m. when viewers will be cast back into the Walker family’s past in the 1800s. The lead in this series is Abby Walker, Cordell’s predecessor, who arrives in Independence, TX, after a brutal experience.

Like Cordell, Abby, too, lost her spouse. She witnessed the murder of her husband, and now she is trying to track that killer. Abby wants justice, but her prime suspect is not an average person. Fortunately, she won’t have to do it alone as she starts to make a community for herself in the town where her husband was a sheriff.

Here is a list of all the cast members and their roles on walker independence:-

Kat McNamara as Abby Walker
Matt Barr as Hoyt Rawlins
Greg Hovanessian as Sheriff Tom Davidson
Lawrence Kao as Kai
Justin Johnson Cortez as Calian
Philemon Chambers as Deputy Sheriff Augustus
Katie Findlay as Kate
Gabriela Quezada as Lucia

For more updates regarding Walker’s independence, stay tuned to our website.

