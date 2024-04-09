8 Highly Anticipated Summer Tours to Look Out For This Concert Season

Three years after the global pandemic, live music is back and better than ever! In addition, for many artists, this is their first tour back after years of restrictions. Below, I have listed 10 artists on tour and 3 bonus artists to get excited for this summer.

The guidelines for the tours listed below, in no specific order, are that they occur sometime during summer. (May – September 2024.)

1. Niall Horan

Niall Horan’s The Show: Live On Tour runs from February 2024 to October 2024, covering the globe with stops in the United Kingdom, the United States, New Zealand, Australia, South America, and many other countries.

Horan kicks off his first arena tour this spring and summer season. The Show started February 20th, 2024, in the SSE Belfast arena, United Kingdom, which features a set that plays on the theatrics of the drama of a typical stage play.

If you’ve missed him, it is no wonder. The Show is his first tour after the pandemic canceled his previous “Heartbreak Weather” tour.

Five years and two albums of unplayed music have set up the star for a consistently rotating setlist. Aside from a few recurring songs, you never know what you’ll get!

Niall Horan performing The Show live in Düsseldorf. | Credit: Instagram/@Niallhoran

2. Megan Thee Stallion

Rapper Megan Thee Stallions’ Hot Girl Summer Tour kicks off in May 2024 and runs through July 2024, along with a few stops for festivals. This is her first time on the road as a headliner! As a three-time Grammy winner and with 32 of her songs gracing the Billboard Top 100 during her career, she is bound to put on a memorable show.

The Hot Girl Summer Tour features tour support from female rapper GloRilla, who is hitting the stage on a tour for the first time. GloRilla has had previous success with her hit songs “FNF” or “Tomorrow 2” (with Cardi B) and is known for bringing the mood and energy up when performing.

Together, the rappers have released a new song, “Wanna Be,” ahead of their time on tour, announced via Megan’s Instagram page.

Megan Thee Stallion performing at LA Pride June 2023. | Credit: Instagram/@Theestallion

3. Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigos’ The Guts World Tour is on the road from February- August of 2024, making stops in the US, The UK, and Europe.

Rodrigo has experienced only success since stepping out with her debut single, “Drivers License.” Her Guts World Tour has become a beautiful culmination of her growth. Although this is her first arena tour, she still manages to make it feel like a small venue. She keeps it personable by taking advantage of moving stage components to get closer to different parts of the arena.

I asked a fan waiting for her performance on April 8th at Madison Square Garden what drew her to want to see Rodrigo live:

“She’s today’s Avril Lavigne” -Maggie, A Hospitality Agent from Massachusettes.

The way she can lyrically be as emotional as some songs such as “Hope Ur Ok” from the Guts album, yet keep an aesthetic and punk-like sound encapsulates the teenage angsts a lot of her fans relate to.

Olivia Rodrigo entering the crowd on the Guts tour. | Credit: Instagram/@Tdgarden

4. Madison Beer

Madison Beer’s The Spinnin Tour started in Stockholm, Sweden, in February of 2024 and will continue across Europe and the Americas this summer. Following the success of her lead single “Make You Mine” and album release The Silence Between Songs, Madison hits the road with her third headlining tour.

Personally, I would like to see her as well, but her dates do not align with my schedule. Here, I’ve asked a friend who would also like to see her show what he thinks of her tour:

“She keeps releasing more music that is catchy, and I feel like the concert would just be a vibe.” -John, a college student from Long Island, New York.

She specializes in being a pop princess, and her sound reflects that. Her sad songs are devastating, and her happy songs can get anyone up to dance; she truly has a mastery of her art.

Madison Beer on stage in London on The Spinnin Tour. | Credit: Instagram/@Madisonbeer

5. Kid Laroi

Kid Laroi brings his inspiring rags-to-riches story on tour this summer globally. The First Time Tour starts in Sweden this April and continues in the United States until mid-July.

He has had many hits in the past few years and constantly collaborates with other artists to produce new music. This summer, he will be touring his most recent album of the same name, which came out in November 2023.

“His music is too catchy” -Nora, a college student from New Jersey.

I encourage you to join the young superstar on his 3rd headlining tour to celebrate his album.

In addition to his album, Laroi has recently released a documentary entitled “The Kids Are Growing Up,” which is available for streaming on Prime Video. It is about his hardships growing up in Australia and fighting for a place in the industry as young as he is.

Come out to enjoy his energy, catchy hits, and the surprising possibility of one of his collaborators joining him on stage.

Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber on stage at the MTV VMAs in 2021. | Credit: YouTube/@Justin Beiber

6. 21 Savage

Fresh off the road with one of his collaboration counterparts, Drake, 21 Savage is hitting the road again this summer with his new album on The American Dream Tour. His show runs from May 2024 – June 2024 across North America and Canada.

Savage tends to have a very interactive show. For example, when he joined Drake on the It’s All A Blur Tour, he entered the stage through the crowd.

Like a typical rap show, the audience is always moving. Although he has transitioned to bigger, non-general admission venues, 21 savage will have the entire room jumping.

His most recent single made it into the Billboard Top 5 and had various live performances on late-night and daytime television. A celebration of success as he enters an era of his own.

21 Savage and Drake on stage for the It’s All A Blur Tour. | Credit: Instagram/@Champagnepapi

7. Tate McRae

After the extremely successful release of her sophomore album, “Think Later“, Tate McRae has taken the world by storm one pop hit at a time. Her tour, Think Later, will start in April of this year in Ireland and is on the road until November.

McRae, who is best known for living several lives as an entertainer, has honed her singing and dancing to tour once again for her fans as opposed to her various award show appearances and sports halftime shows.

If you want to be blown away by the total package, Tate has it all. From emotional songwriting to elaborate dance breaks and amazing live vocals, she is a star in the making. Try to see her while she is still growing in popularity.

Tate McRae showcasing her dance ability while performing. | Credit: Instagram/@Tatemcrae

8. Benson Boone

The Fireworks And Rollerblades World Tour, starting in April of 2024, will cover North America and Europe, ending in Australia in September.

This year was a big one for Benson Boone following the success of his hit single “Beautiful Things” that has gone extremely viral on TikTok in the early months of 2024.

The Fireworks and Rollerblades Tour is coming after the release of his debut album of the same name on April 5th, 2024. While his viral lead single is the main selling point as of writing this, surely he has been cooking up a musical masterpiece to follow it up. If you are looking for an emotionally moving show, you cannot miss it.

Benson Boone live in Chicago ahead of his album release. | Credit: Instagram/@Bensonboone

Bonus! Artists doing festival tours:

These artists may not be doing their own tours but are traveling globally, doing festivals of all different sizes and genres.

Festivals that one or more bonus artists will be playing at are: Gov Ball (Queens, NY) June 7-9th, Coachella (Indio, CA) April 12-14th and 19th-21st, Broccoli City (Washington City, DC) July 27 and 28th, Roskilde Festival (Roskilde, DK) June 29th- July 6th.

Sexyy Red

Hot off the tails of her come-up with her hit song “Skee Yee” and collaboration with Drake, Sexyy Red knows how to get the crowd going. Her polarizing lyrics are an earworm, so if you’re looking for something catchy, you’ve found your girl! (Very NSFW)

Victoria Monét

Monét’s first Grammy win this year was well deserved. The star takes inspiration from legendary artists like Beyoncé and has been working on her stage shows since 2016. It is finally her time to take headlining spots and light up the stage several times this summer. Her success is extremely well deserved, in my opinion. If you like R&B and a smooth, soulful voice, she could very well be the poster child.

Doja Cat

Doja’s next album cycle has recently begun with an announcement of a new album that was released on April 5th, a deluxe version of her album Scarlet.

After finishing up her Scarlet Tour earlier this year, she is not ready to fully commit to being back on the road this summer. She does, however, have time to take her intricate stage show to a select few festivals. Doja uses shock value through her visuals and artistry in a way that many other artists haven’t dared to dip into.