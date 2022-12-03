Connect with us

74 TV Shows and Movies Leaving Netflix United Kingdom In January 2023

Published

A-Day-Will-Dawn, A-Day-Will-Dawn Netflix, Netflix, Netflix movies
Image Credit: Netflix

Hey folks, It’s going to be a busy start to the new year on Netflix United Kingdom with the removal of over 70 TV shows and movies leaving the library.

60 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix United Kingdom in January 2023

Bang! (1977)
Best Before (2013)
Beware of the Jonsson Gang (1981)
10000 Hours (2014)
A Zero Too Much (1962)
Angel (2008)
Artificial Svensson (1929)
1939 (1989)
A Day Will Dawn (1944)

Image Credit: Netflix


Burlesque (2010)
Career (1938)
The Children (1945)
A Guest Is Coming (1947)
Bit by Bit (2002)
Bitch Hug (2012)
The Brig Three Lilles (1961)
The Dream House (1993)
Fiancee for Hire (1949)
Guest House Paradise (1936)
The Corridor (1968)
The Courier (2019)
Dear Relatives (1933)
Egg Egg – A Hardboiled Story (1974)
Eve’s Apple (2017)
False As Water (1985)
The Jonsson Gang and Dynamite Harry (1982)
The Jonsson Gang Gets Gold Fever (1984)
Klara – Don’t be Afraid to Follow Your Dream (2010)
The Die Is Cast (1960)
Here Is Your Life (1966)
I (1965)
In the Mist (1953)
Ingeborg Holm (1913)
The Invisible (2002)

Image Credit: Netflix


It’s All About Friends (2013)
Joker (1991)
Life (1999)
Package Tour (1980)
The Lady in Black (1958)
Let the Prisoners Go For Its Spring (1975)
The Jonsson Gang In Mallorca (1989)
The Job (1961)
The Pram (1963)
The Ninth Company (1987)
Servant’s Entrance (1932)
Rallybrudar (2008)
Malar Pirates (1923)
Miffo (2003)
The Simple-Minded Murderer (1981)
The Stig Helmet Story (2011)
Sune’s Summer (1993)
Terror in Resonance (Season 1)
Sir Arne’s Treasure (1919)
Snowroller (1985)
So Different (2009)
The White Cat (1950)
Young Jonsson (2004)
To Go Ashore (1965)
To Kill a Child (1953)
The Vampires Diaries (8 Seasons)

14 TV Shows Leaving Netflix United Kingdom on January 2nd, 2023

Lellobee City Farm (1 Season)
Transformers: Cyberverse (1 Season)
Under Arrest (8 Seasons)
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy (1 Season)

Image Credit: Netflix


Masterpiece Classic: Downton Abbey (6 Seasons)
The Office (U.S.) (9 Seasons)
Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures (2 Seasons)
Messy Goes to Okido (1 Season)
Nate Is Late (1 Season)
The Paper (2 Seasons)
Superstore (6 Seasons)
Timmy Time (2 Seasons)
Power Rangers Beast Morphers (1 Season)
Shaun the Sheep (2 Seasons)

