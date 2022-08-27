5 Netflix Shows To Watch This Weekend: Partner Track, Lost Ollie, And Mo

As August comes to a close, don’t forget to check out the latest releases in Netflix shows. Today, we bring the best series and movies to binge this weekend. This week sees many new series arriving, including Partner Track, A24’s Mo, and Lost Ollie.

Let’s look at those new series worthy of a weekend binge.

Best new Netflix shows August 27, 2022

Partner Track

The newly released series is based on a novel, this one on Helen Wan’s book of the same title from 2013. You can watch it on Netflix.

Lost Ollie

Lost Ollie is the live-action/computer-animated series it is now available on Netflix. Lost Ollie is based on William Joyce’s children’s book Ollie’s Odyssey.

Chad and JT Go Deep

Chad and JT Go Deep is now available to stream on Netflix. This prank comedy series is inspired by the duo’s podcast Go Deep, where they act as concerned citizens and advocate for issues like an additional Independence Day, a Paul Walker statue, the right to party, and more.

Mo

Mo Season 1 is a Netflix Original series, created by Mo Amer and Ramy Youssef, There are eight episodes of Mo on Netflix.

Selling the OC

Selling the OC has recently been released, Fans of Selling Sunset will be excited to see the new spinoff series head to Orange County, and fans have highly anticipated this new chapter in the unscripted real estate franchise of shows.