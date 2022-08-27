Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

5 Netflix Shows To Watch This Weekend: Partner Track, Lost Ollie, And Mo

Published

Selling the OC, Selling the OC cast, Selling the OC Netflix
Image Credit: Netflix

As August comes to a close, don’t forget to check out the latest releases in Netflix shows. Today, we bring the best series and movies to binge this weekend. This week sees many new series arriving, including Partner Track, A24’s Mo, and Lost Ollie.

Let’s look at those new series worthy of a weekend binge.

Best new Netflix shows August 27, 2022

Partner Track

The newly released series is based on a novel, this one on Helen Wan’s book of the same title from 2013. You can watch it on Netflix.

Lost Ollie

Lost Ollie is the live-action/computer-animated series it is now available on Netflix. Lost Ollie is based on William Joyce’s children’s book Ollie’s Odyssey.

Chad and JT Go Deep

Chad and JT Go Deep is now available to stream on Netflix. This prank comedy series is inspired by the duo’s podcast Go Deep, where they act as concerned citizens and advocate for issues like an additional Independence Day, a Paul Walker statue, the right to party, and more.

Mo

Mo Season 1 is a Netflix Original series, created by Mo Amer and Ramy Youssef, There are eight episodes of Mo on Netflix.

Selling the OC

Selling the OC has recently been released, Fans of Selling Sunset will be excited to see the new spinoff series head to Orange County, and fans have highly anticipated this new chapter in the unscripted real estate franchise of shows.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

The Next 365 Days, The Next 365 Days cast, The Next 365 Days plot The Next 365 Days, The Next 365 Days cast, The Next 365 Days plot

Entertainment

Michele Morrone Star Of 365 Days Teases Possible Fourth Film

365 Days franchise’s leading man Michele Morrone seems quite keen on the prospect of returning as Massimo Torricelli, it seems fans are not the...

7 mins ago
Partner Track, Partner Track cast, Partner Track all episodes Partner Track, Partner Track cast, Partner Track all episodes

Entertainment

Partner Track Soundtrack: All Featured Songs

Partner Track is finally streaming on Netflix and we are loving the soundtracks used in the series. There are tons of music featured in...

11 mins ago
Me Time, Me Time Netflix, Me Time cast Me Time, Me Time Netflix, Me Time cast

Entertainment

‘Me Time’: Release Date and Time [Worldwide]

Get ready to laugh with Regina Hall, Mark Wahlberg, and Kevin Hart when their new comedy Me Time releases on Netflix! Director John Hamburg...

1 day ago
The Umbrella Academy season 4, The Umbrella Academy, The Umbrella Academy cast The Umbrella Academy season 4, The Umbrella Academy, The Umbrella Academy cast

Entertainment

‘The Umbrella Academy’: Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and More

On Wednesday, June 22, The Umbrella Academy season 3 debuted, and we finally found out what happens between the Sparrow Academy and the Umbrella...

1 day ago
The Sandman, The Sandman cast, The Sandman plot The Sandman, The Sandman cast, The Sandman plot

Entertainment

Why ‘The Sandman’ is Currently the Most Streamed Show in the World

Neil Gaiman has been shooting down bad live-action adaptations of his seminal comic for the last decade. In 2019, Netflix announced their super-ambitious adaptation...

1 day ago
Colm Meaney, star trek Colm Meaney, star trek

Entertainment

Colm Meaney Says He Would Return to Star Trek for a ‘Worf Series’

The character of Chief O’Brien was played by Colm Meaney on Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. In the...

1 day ago
Everything Everywhere All At Once, Everything Everywhere All At Once cast, Everything Everywhere All At Once plot Everything Everywhere All At Once, Everything Everywhere All At Once cast, Everything Everywhere All At Once plot

Entertainment

Where Can I Watch ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’?

The viewers have never seen a film so all-encompassing. It consisted of action, comedy, and emotional scenes that can rip someone’s heart out and...

1 day ago
Avatar, Avatar cast, Avatar plot Avatar, Avatar cast, Avatar plot

Entertainment

Disney+ Removes ‘Avatar’ Ahead of Theatrical Re-Release

The fans, hoping to view Avatar in the upcoming days, weeks, or months, from their home, will have to wait a little longer. The...

1 day ago
The Witcher, The Witcher cast The Witcher, The Witcher cast

Entertainment

‘The Witcher’ Recasts ‘Rience’ For Season 3

The Witcher season 2 introduced a lot of new elements to the Continent, including plenty of different monsters, the Wild Hunt, the witcher’s keep...

1 day ago

Entertainment

‘The Invitation’: Cast, Plot, Synopsis, and More

We are just a few weeks away from the spooky season. However, we can still start the horror movie marathon much earlier than usual....

1 day ago
Gutsy, Gutsy cast, Gutsy plot Gutsy, Gutsy cast, Gutsy plot

Entertainment

‘Gutsy’: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know

Gutsy is a brand new docu-series available on Apple TV+. The series contains a diverse cast of trailblazing women. Hillary and Chelsea Clinton are...

1 day ago
Superman & Lois, Superman & Lois cast Superman & Lois, Superman & Lois cast

Entertainment

‘Superman & Lois’: Jordan Elsass Says He May Quit Acting After Leaving Show

Jordan Elsass is considering taking a break from his acting profession after he departed from The CW’s Superman & Lois. Elsass would not be...

1 day ago