5 Best Jessica Chastain Movies Streaming on Netflix Right Now

Jessica Chastain is a remarkable individual who always performs at her best, no matter what project she’s working on.

This actress has a wide range of work that has captured the hearts of many movie goers. Whether you watch her in Interstellar or The Eyes of Tammy Faye, she’ll stay with you the entire time.

Best Jessica Chastain movies streaming on Netflix

When it comes to excellent films, you’ll definitely want to watch Zero Dark Thirty. The film earned rave reviews from award-giving bodies across multiple disciplines, and it led to Chastain garnering over fifteen nominations from prestigious award shows.

In the 2012 thriller, Chastain played the lead role of Maya Harris. She brought Harris to life in such an unforgettable way that it was difficult for audiences to distinguish who was the CIA intelligence agent and who was the uber-talented California actress.

Like many, we get goosebumps just thinking about Zero Dark Thirty, even more so when we watch the incredible official trailer for the film.

Crimson Peak (2015) as Lucille Sharpe

Molly’s Game (2017) as Molly Bloom

The Zookeeper’s Wife (2017) as Antonina Zabinska

Ava (2020) as Ava Faulkner