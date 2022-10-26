Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

5 Best Jessica Chastain Movies Streaming on Netflix Right Now

Avatar photo

Published

Jessica Chastain, Jessica Chastain movies, Jessica Chastain Netflix
Image Credit: Netflix

Jessica Chastain is a remarkable individual who always performs at her best, no matter what project she’s working on.

This actress has a wide range of work that has captured the hearts of many movie goers. Whether you watch her in Interstellar or The Eyes of Tammy Faye, she’ll stay with you the entire time.

Few people have such immense talent as Sofia Coppola. It’s never a bad idea to celebrate her work, but to be more impactful we’re going to look at some of her movie’s many streaming selections on Netflix today.

Best Jessica Chastain movies streaming on Netflix

When it comes to excellent films, you’ll definitely want to watch Zero Dark Thirty. The film earned rave reviews from award-giving bodies across multiple disciplines, and it led to Chastain garnering over fifteen nominations from prestigious award shows.

In the 2012 thriller, Chastain played the lead role of Maya Harris. She brought Harris to life in such an unforgettable way that it was difficult for audiences to distinguish who was the CIA intelligence agent and who was the uber-talented California actress.

Like many, we get goosebumps just thinking about Zero Dark Thirty, even more so when we watch the incredible official trailer for the film.

Jessica Chastain, one of the world’s biggest film stars, has a number of great titles on Netflix. Here are some of her best ones:

Crimson Peak (2015) as Lucille Sharpe
Molly’s Game (2017) as Molly Bloom
The Zookeeper’s Wife (2017) as Antonina Zabinska
Ava (2020) as Ava Faulkner

In this article:, , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Blockbuster, Blockbuster Netflix, netflix Blockbuster, Blockbuster Netflix, netflix

Entertainment

‘Blockbuster’ by Netflix: Where is the Last Blockbuster Video Store?

Get ready because there’s nothing on your calendar on Nov. 3 except for the new Netflix comedy series, Blockbuster. They have ten 30-minute episodes,...

5 mins ago
The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse Release Date, The Good Nurse Plot, The Good Nurse cast The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse Release Date, The Good Nurse Plot, The Good Nurse cast

Entertainment

Where is Amy Loughren from ‘The Good Nurse’ Now?

Based on a true story, The Good Nurse stars Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne as Amy Loughren and Charles Cullen, two nurses whom forge...

46 mins ago
Cabinet of Curiosities, Cabinet of Curiosities trailer, Cabinet of Curiosities cast, Cabinet of Curiosities plot Cabinet of Curiosities, Cabinet of Curiosities trailer, Cabinet of Curiosities cast, Cabinet of Curiosities plot

Entertainment

Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ Episode Release Schedule [Dates]

Are you watching Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities? I hope so because the first two episodes are now streaming on Netflix. There are...

51 mins ago
Family Reunion Part 5, Family Reunion Part 5 release date, Family Reunion Part 5 Netflix, Netflix Family Reunion Part 5, Family Reunion Part 5 release date, Family Reunion Part 5 Netflix, Netflix

Entertainment

What Time is Family Reunion Season 3 (Part 5) Coming to Netflix?

With the annual holiday season just around the corner, Netflix subscribers are looking for an entertaining and lighthearted movie to watch with their families....

2 hours ago
The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse cast, The Good Nurse plot, The Good Nurse trailer, The Good Nurse Netflix The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse cast, The Good Nurse plot, The Good Nurse trailer, The Good Nurse Netflix

Entertainment

‘The Good Nurse’: How Many People Did Charles Cullen Kill?

If you’re unfamiliar with The Good Nurse, it’s an upcoming thriller based on the life of serial killer Charles Cullen. The film comes out...

2 hours ago
The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse cast, The Good Nurse plot, The Good Nurse trailer, The Good Nurse Netflix The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse cast, The Good Nurse plot, The Good Nurse trailer, The Good Nurse Netflix

Entertainment

Is Netflix’s ‘The Good Nurse’ Based on a True Story?

Sometimes, a story sounds too crazy to be true. That’s the case with The Good Nurse, but could it be based on true events?...

1 day ago
Friday the 13th, Friday the 13th amc, Friday the 13th movies, Friday the 13th, Friday the 13th amc, Friday the 13th movies,

Entertainment

Are any of the ‘Friday the 13th’ Movies and Shows on Netflix?

If you’re looking for some classic horror films to watch on Halloween night, Friday the 13th is undoubtedly one of the most popular slasher...

1 day ago
The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse Release Date, The Good Nurse Plot, The Good Nurse cast The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse Release Date, The Good Nurse Plot, The Good Nurse cast

Entertainment

What Time is ‘The Good Nurse’ Coming to Netflix This Week?

The Good Nurse is heading to Netflix this week after being released in theaters. But, what time can you stream the thriller on the...

1 day ago
Hostel movies, Hostel shows, Hostel Hostel movies, Hostel shows, Hostel

Entertainment

How to Watch the ‘Hostel’ Horror Movies This Halloween

Halloween season is in full swing, and nothing is scarier to us than horror movies loosely based on real-life events. If you’re looking to...

1 day ago
Unsolved Mysteries volume 3, Unsolved Mysteries Unsolved Mysteries volume 3, Unsolved Mysteries

Entertainment

‘Unsolved Mysteries’: Are There any Joshua Guimond Case Updates?

The sixth episode of Unsolved Mysteries is all about Joshua Guimond. Joshua was a college student who went missing in November 2002 and left...

1 day ago
Unsolved Mysteries volume 3, Unsolved Mysteries volume 3 episode 1, Unsolved Mysteries volume 3 episode review Unsolved Mysteries volume 3, Unsolved Mysteries volume 3 episode 1, Unsolved Mysteries volume 3 episode review

Entertainment

‘Unsolved Mysteries’: What Happened to James “Buffalo Jim” Barrier?

This week, Unsolved Mysteries continues with a new batch of episodes, taking viewers through true crime cases and an intriguing account of the paranormal....

1 day ago
The Chalk Line, The Chalk Line cast, The Chalk Line plot, The Chalk Line Netflix The Chalk Line, The Chalk Line cast, The Chalk Line plot, The Chalk Line Netflix

Entertainment

Who’s in Netflix’s ‘The Chalk Line’ Movie?

Chalk Line is an upcoming Spanish film released on Netflix next month. We’re deep diving into the cast who make up the psychological thriller....

1 day ago