4 Unmissable Nature Documentaries Coming to Netflix in 2023 and Beyond

Narrated by the dulcet tones of David Attenborough and Morgan Freeman, Netflix has had a whole heap of nature documentaries. And yet, there are still countless more chapters of the animal kingdom and the natural world to be told. You can look forward to more nature documentaries coming to the streaming platform in 2023 and beyond.

Over the past several years, Netflix has produced incredible and awe-inspiring nature documentaries. Even without the use of 4k, some of the documentaries need to be seen to be believed as the mountains, oceans, rivers, forests, savannas, jungles, and tundras are explored as we learn more about the natural world.

Below are the confirmed nature documentaries coming to Netflix in 2023 and beyond:

Our Planet II

Production Company: Silverback Films

Episode Count: 4 | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Coming to Netflix: 2023

Life on Our Planet

Production Company: Silverback Films, Amblin Television

Episode Count: 8 | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Coming to Netflix: 2023

Our Oceans

Production Company: Freeborne Media, Wild Space Productions

Episode Count: 5 | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Coming to Netflix: 2024

Our Living World

Production Company: Freeborne Media, Wild Space Productions

Episode Count: 4 | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Coming to Netflix: 2024

Our Water World

Production Company: Freeborne Media, Wild Space Productions

Episode Count: 5 | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Coming to Netflix: 2025

