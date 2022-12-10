4 Bridgerton Characters Won’t Be Back In Season 3

Hey folks, We are all waiting for the return of Bridgerton, and we are very, very exited for the third season. But today, we are here to tell you about characters we’ll probably not see make an appearance in Bridgerton season 3.

Is the Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton season 3?

No, Regé-Jean Page will not reprise his role in season 3. Page gave up this news through an Instagram post of him and Jonathan Bailey at Milan Fashion Week. Since Page and Bailey were hanging out, people instantly started assuming that this meant Page would return to the period drama. However, Page put an end to those rumors in the caption of the post. The caption reads, “The boys are back in town. (No, I’m not going back to the show btw – the papers made that one up.) But we had the best, and most stylish, catch up I’ve had in a while over some truly excellent Italian coffee and sunshine.”

2)Is Edwina in Bridgerton season 3?

Kate is confirmed to be in the third season. But it looks like the other Sharma sisters will not. During the second season’s premiere, Charithra Chandran (Edwina) told Entertainment Weekly that she’d like to come back for the third season. In August 2022, Chandran notified The Indian Express that she wasn’t on set for the third season. However, this doesn’t imply that she won’t return in a future season.

3)Is Marina in Bridgerton season 3?

Marina will probably not be in Bridgerton season 3.

Firstly, the character wasn’t announced to be returning for the third season.

Secondly, Marina already didn’t have much screen time in season 2.

She was only seen in one episode, and it seemed like she was used as a storyline for Colin so that he could get some closure and move on from her. Her story ended last season, and she’s barely mentioned in the book series, so there isn’t a need to bring her back.

4)Is Theo in Bridgerton season 3?

Although the actor wants to come back for the third season, it doesn’t look like it will happen. Also, his character and Eloise seem to quit things for good in season 2.

For further updates in Bridgerton, Please stay tuned.