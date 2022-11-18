Connect with us

3 Must-See Christmas Movies on HBO Max This December [2022]

Holiday Harmony
Image Credit: HBO Max

The big holiday release on HBO Max is A Christmas Story Christmas, a sequel that returns fans of the original movie to Ralphie’s life now that he’s a grown man with his wife and kids. Here are the three films coming on HBO Max for the holidays.

Holidays with HBO Max Christmas movies

1. Holiday Harmony

Release Date: November 24
The Cast: Carla Jimenez, Annelise Cepero, Richard Perrie, Jeremy Sumpter, Sophia Reid-Gantzert, Ryder Franco, Brooke Shields, Jordyn Curet, Kayden Franco, Morgan Harvill, Calvin Seabrooks, Amy Brown, Seth Coltan, Michael Wiseman, Michael Bow, Sisanie, Jenna Anne Johnson, Lauren Swickard, Bobby McGee, and Tefi Pessoa

Synopsis: With just two weeks to get to the iHeartRadio Christmas Eve performance of her dreams, singer/songwriter Gail takes on a group of misfit kids hoping to perform in a Christmas Eve Gala of their own.

2. A Christmas Mystery

Release Date: November 24
The Cast: Robert Wu, Violet McGraw, Lauren Lindsey Donzis, Toby Larsen, Leonardo Cecchi, Christoph Sanders, Eddie Cibrian, Alkaio Thiele, Oscar Nuñez, Drew Powell, Beau Bridges, Heather Barberie, Shonte Akognon, Brian Cohen, Allison Ewing, Lauren Richardson, Santino Barnard, Karen Hernandez, Alkaio Thiele, and Michael J. Asberry

Synopsis: Rebecca (Esmé Bianco) finds correspondence from a mysterious suitor in the attic of her late mother, and she hires a handsome detective to help her solve the mystery behind the letters.

3. A Hollywood Christmas

Release Date: December 1
The Cast: Emelia Hartford, Jessika Van, Josh Swickard, Tony Panterra, Anissa Borrego, Riley Dandy, Brooke Dillman, Zak Steiner, Missi Pyle, Mark W. Gray, Olga Safari, Lowell Dean, Tristan Tales, Matthew L. Espinosa, Morgan Harvill, Tom Williamson, and Lucy Puggles.

Synopsis: A filmmaker juggles classic tropes while trying to save her own movie.

For further updates on Christmas movies, please stay tuned.


