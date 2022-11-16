Connect with us

1899’s Miguel Bernardeau Age, Instagram, Height, Roles, and More

1899, 1899 Netflix, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 review
Image Credit: Netflix

1899 is the next Netflix show you need to watch. It’s a mystery-horror series created by Dark creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese. Among a star-studded cast of talented actors is Elite’s Miguel Bernardeau.

Miguel Bernardeau portrays the role of Ángel. Ángel is an affluent Spanish passenger on board the migrant ship. Unlike some of the other passengers, Ángel travels with his brother, who is a priest.

Miguel Bernardeau age

This Spanish actor was born in Valencia, Spain, on December 12th, 1996. He is 25 years old, and his star sign is Sagittarius.

Miguel Bernardeau Instagram

Fans can find out more about Miguel at the handle @miguel_bernardeau on Instagram. He has more than 6 million followers and over 100 posts, and he often posts about his ongoing projects, friends and family, and his girlfriend. People can also find selfies, photos of him on vacation, and professional pictures.

Miguel Bernardeau height

He’s supposed to stand between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches. He has got brown hair and dreamy blue eyes.

Miguel Bernardeau roles

Miguel is well known for his role as Guzmán in the popular Spanish teen series, Elite. He again played that role as Guzmán in Elite Short Stories: Guzmán Caye Rebe and Elite Short Stories: Nadia Guzmán. Some might even recognize him from the drama film Josephine, and the TV show Everything Else. His upcoming projects involve a miniseries titled The Last One and a TV show called Zorro.

