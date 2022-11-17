Connect with us

1899’s Emily Beecham Age, Bio, Instagram, Roles, and More

1899, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 Netflix
Image Credit: Netflix

Emily Beecham is one of the cast members steering the ensemble of 1899, the upcoming mind-bending sci-fi drama from the creators of Dark.

The actress portrays one of the lead roles in this series, Maura Franklin. Maura is one of the very first characters viewers see in the show, and she has a vital role in the story.

Emily Beecham age

Emily Beecham is currently a 38-year-old English actress, and she was born on May 12th, 1984. Her star sign is Taurus.

Emily Beecham height

Reports say that Emily stands at 5 feet 5 inches and has red hair and blue eyes.

Emily Beecham Instagram

Viewers can follow Emily on Instagram @emily_beecham. She has a nice following of more than 68k fans and regularly updates her account with promotional pictures and snapshots of her upcoming projects. There are a lot of photos related to 1899 on her budget right now. She also owns a Twitter account with the username @emily_beecham.

Emily Beecham roles

Emily has been in this industry since 2006. So she starred in projects like the AMC series Into the Badlands and the Coen Brothers movie Hail, Caesar! and Daphne. She also worked in the 2019 movie Little Joe, and that role won her the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival.

A few of her famous roles include:

Catherine Miller in Cruella
Sofiya in Outside the Wire
Fanny Logan in The Pursuit of Love
Caro Allingham in The Village
Isabelle Angelfield in The Thirteenth Tale

Emily will be starring in an untitled Guy Ritchie film, the British drama film My Mother’s Wedding, and the Casey Affleck-led psychological thriller- Slingshot.

