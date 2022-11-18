‘1899’ Soundtrack: All Songs Featured in Each Episode

1899 is Netflix’s latest mystery thriller, and the eight-episode series follows passengers on a ship called the Kerberos at the end of the 19th century, all headed from Europe to America.

The characters are determined to make it to America from Europe to start their new lives, but their plans are interrupted when they find a ship called the Prometheus. When a few board the mysterious ship and find no one there but a small boy who doesn’t speak, their suspicions are heightened.

It’s interesting to feature and hear the songs from the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s in a show. The soundtrack does an excellent job of highlighting intense moments. If you want all soundtracks, then do not worry. Here is the complete list of songs featured in the series.

1899 on Netflix songs

1899 theme song: “White Rabbit” cover performed by Eliot Sumner

“Starman” by David Bowie

“Child in Time” by Deep Purple

“White Rabbit” by Jefferson Airplane

“The Wind (Of My Soul)” by Cat Stevens

“The Wizard” by Black Sabbath

“All Along the Watchtower” by Jimi Hendrix

“The Killing Moon” by Echo and the Bunnymen

“(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” by Blue Öyster Cult

You can stream all eight episodes of 1899 on Netflix.

