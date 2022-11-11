Connect with us

1899 on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know About the New Thriller From the Creators of ‘Dark’

Published

Image Credit: Netflix

A few years from now, the German sci-fi series Dark took viewers by storm and engaged audiences worldwide with its twists and turns. Now Dark creators Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar have returned with a new dark mystery show called 1899.

The official synopsis-

‘The eight episodes follow mysterious events during the voyage of an immigrant ship from Europe to New York. The passengers, all of the different backgrounds, are united by their hopes for a new century and their future abroad. When they discover a second ship adrift on the open sea that had gone missing for months, their journey takes an unexpected turn. What they find on board will turn their passage to the promised land into a nightmare-like riddle, connecting each of the passenger’s pasts through a web of secrets.’

1899 on Netflix cast

The main cast list is given below :

Emily Beecham as Maura Franklin
Aneurin Barnard
Andreas Pietschmann as Eyk Larsen
Miguel Bernardeau as Ángel
Maciej Musiał as Olek
Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen as Krester
Yann Gael as Jérôme
Clara Rosager as Tove
Mathilde Ollivier as Clémence
José Pimentão as Ramiro
Isabella Wei as Ling Yi
Jonas Bloquet as Lucien

The series consists of only eight episodes in the first season. Each episode is almost a full hour in length or more.

1899 release date and time

1899 is supposed to be released on Thursday, November 17, at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET.

One will need a Netflix account to watch 1899, and the show will not be streaming anywhere else.

Is there 1899 season 2?

A confirmation has yet to be given regarding the second season. However, when the creators talked to Deadline previously, they said that they thought of 1899 as a “multi-season show.”

For more such updates, please refer to our website.

