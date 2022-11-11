1899 on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know About the New Thriller From the Creators of ‘Dark’

A few years from now, the German sci-fi series Dark took viewers by storm and engaged audiences worldwide with its twists and turns. Now Dark creators Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar have returned with a new dark mystery show called 1899.

The official synopsis-

‘The eight episodes follow mysterious events during the voyage of an immigrant ship from Europe to New York. The passengers, all of the different backgrounds, are united by their hopes for a new century and their future abroad. When they discover a second ship adrift on the open sea that had gone missing for months, their journey takes an unexpected turn. What they find on board will turn their passage to the promised land into a nightmare-like riddle, connecting each of the passenger’s pasts through a web of secrets.’

1899 on Netflix cast

The main cast list is given below :

Emily Beecham as Maura Franklin

Aneurin Barnard

Andreas Pietschmann as Eyk Larsen

Miguel Bernardeau as Ángel

Maciej Musiał as Olek

Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen as Krester

Yann Gael as Jérôme

Clara Rosager as Tove

Mathilde Ollivier as Clémence

José Pimentão as Ramiro

Isabella Wei as Ling Yi

Jonas Bloquet as Lucien

The series consists of only eight episodes in the first season. Each episode is almost a full hour in length or more.

1899 release date and time

1899 is supposed to be released on Thursday, November 17, at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET.

One will need a Netflix account to watch 1899, and the show will not be streaming anywhere else.

Is there 1899 season 2?

A confirmation has yet to be given regarding the second season. However, when the creators talked to Deadline previously, they said that they thought of 1899 as a “multi-season show.”

