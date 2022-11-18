Connect with us

‘1899’: Did The Passengers Ever Make It To America?

1899, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 Netflix
Image Credit: Netflix

1899 is about a steamship of multinational immigrants traveling toward New York from London. The passengers hope to start new lives on the new continent. However, their plans are hindered when they come across Prometheus. This ship has been missing for months. Immediately, strange things start on their boat once they step on Prometheus.

1899 on Netflix: will the passengers on the Kerberos ever reach America?

Everything that happens on the Kerberos is part of a simulation. The passengers are going nowhere because the ship itself isn’t real. Everything is a part of a simulation that Maura and Daniel built to buy themselves some time with their dying son, Elliot. It was not the first simulation that’s been done.

Daniel informs Maura in episode 7 that there have been dozens of simulations. The shipyard filled with empty ships in episode 6 was part of prior simulations. The Prometheus was a simulation that started right before the Kerberos. Each simulation runs for eight days before it resets. After the simulation ends, the passengers wake up and find themselves on a new ship. The passengers on the Kerberos were the same passengers who were on the Prometheus. So, the Kerberos never reaches its destination (America) because it’s not real.

In this article:
