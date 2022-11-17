1889 on Netflix Cast and Character Guide

Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese’s new Netflix series,1899, is available to stream on the platform. It follows a migrant steamship of European immigrants as it heads to NY from London. But suddenly, the trip goes left when the steamship comes across another migrant ship adrift on the open sea. The passengers soon find themselves in a mysterious riddle, and their journey to the promised land becomes a nightmare.
1899 is also made up of a well-ensemble cast. You must remember many names and faces because there are a lot o characters, and every character plays a part in the story. It can be very confusing but do not worry, and we are here to tell you which actor is playing which character.
1899 is a show you must always pay attention to.
The Cast Guid of Netflix’s 1899
Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen as Krester
Emily Beecham as Maura Franklin
Maciej Musial as Olek
Gabby Wong as Yuk Je
Alexandre Willaume as Anker
Maria Erwolter as Iben
Aneurin Barnard as Daniel
Fflyn Edwards as The Boy
Yann Gael as Jérôme
Clara Rosager as Tove
Andreas Pietschmann as Eyk
Miguel Bernardeau as Ángel
Mathilde Ollivier as Clémence
Jonas Bloquet as Lucien
Rosalie Craig as Virginia
Isabella Wei as Ling Yi
José Pimentão as Ramiro
