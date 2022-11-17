1889 on Netflix Cast and Character Guide

Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese’s new Netflix series,1899, is available to stream on the platform. It follows a migrant steamship of European immigrants as it heads to NY from London. But suddenly, the trip goes left when the steamship comes across another migrant ship adrift on the open sea. The passengers soon find themselves in a mysterious riddle, and their journey to the promised land becomes a nightmare.

1899 is also made up of a well-ensemble cast. You must remember many names and faces because there are a lot o characters, and every character plays a part in the story. It can be very confusing but do not worry, and we are here to tell you which actor is playing which character.

1899 is a show you must always pay attention to.

The Cast Guid of Netflix’s 1899

Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen as Krester

Emily Beecham as Maura Franklin

Maciej Musial as Olek

Gabby Wong as Yuk Je

Alexandre Willaume as Anker

Maria Erwolter as Iben

Aneurin Barnard as Daniel

Fflyn Edwards as The Boy

Yann Gael as Jérôme

Clara Rosager as Tove

Andreas Pietschmann as Eyk

Miguel Bernardeau as Ángel

Mathilde Ollivier as Clémence

Jonas Bloquet as Lucien

Rosalie Craig as Virginia

Isabella Wei as Ling Yi

José Pimentão as Ramiro

