16 New Netflix Documentaries Arriving in September 2022

This September, Netflix will add plenty of exciting titles to its collection.
Many of them are scripted titles; however, the streaming powerhouse has a dedicated wing to documentaries as well. So those craving content focused on real people won’t be disappointed this month.
The list of titles arriving on Netflix This month is given below:
Netflix documentary movies
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Get Smart with Money
Untold: The Race of the Century
Thursday, Sept. 8
The Anthrax Attacks
Friday, Sept. 16
Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard
Travelin’ Band: Creedence
Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall
Monday, Sept. 26
A Trip to Infinity
Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer (Sept. 7) – this case was once thought closed. However, it came up again when new information was unearthed about Raja Kolander. His only victim was supposed to be a journalist, but according to a secret diary, there were 13 more victims and the potential for cannibalism.
Netflix docuseries
Thursday, Sept. 1
I Survived a Crime season 1
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Chef’s Table: Pizza
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Sins of Our Mother
Thursday, Sept. 15
Terim
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Fortune Seller: A TV Scam
The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga
Friday, Sept. 30
Human Playground