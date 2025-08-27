So Many Beautiful Bookshelves: The Collection Craze

Take a look at BookTok nowadays, and you’ll see countless creators set against a backdrop of brightly colored bookshelves, a meticulously organized and aesthetically pleasing array.

Just a few scrolls, and you’re almost guaranteed to hear the words “special edition” or see unboxings of beautifully packaged deluxe edition books, complete with add-ons like stickers, bookmarks, and printed illustrations.

What does this say about the current state of the book world?

Competing with visual media

Beyond picture books and graphic novels, literature was never meant to be a visual art form – that’s part of what makes it unique. Isn’t part of the beauty of reading the ability to let the words take shape in your imagination, to freely create an interpretation in your own head?

Enthusiasm is skyrocketing among adults for illustrations in their books, particularly when it comes to portraits of the main characters in romance and romantasy. Could this point to a weakening of the imagination muscle? Perhaps a generation of readers used to being pampered by TV and movie adaptations of their favorite books have come to expect a visual blueprint they can use to propel their mental imagery as they read.

Adding a visual element helps push books further into the instant dopamine-inducing category of entertainment.

In a world where visual media is so dominant, books need a way to catch the eye if they want to compete. We’ve already seen an increase of trope listing and quick, snappy hooks in an attempt to snag the modern audience’s attention. Now, adding a visual element helps push books further into the instant dopamine-inducing category of entertainment.

While covers in the past only needed to intrigue potential customers enough to pick up the book and find themselves hooked by the synopsis or first page, now the book needs to be a work of art in its own right. The more pleasing to the eye, the better it will appeal to those looking to enhance their shelves.

Shelf enhancement and identity

Lately, book lovers have been obsessed with extra features that visually improve their shelves. Sprayed edges are leading the charge to completely upend the interior design rules of decades past: people have begun to display some of their books page-side out.

If sprayed edges alone aren’t cutting it, you can also find spines that align across a series to form a joint image. Variety is key for a truly elevated display. Book nooks (tiny scenes built in what looks like a hollowed-out book), fandom memorabilia, and other little pieces of decor adorn many a BookToker’s shelf. Within the books themselves, foiling and endpaper art are also prized.

Special or deluxe editions are highly coveted, as more and more collectors seek to amass different versions of the same book. Subscriptions such as FairyLoot or Illumicrate will send packages containing their own exclusive special edition of a book, sometimes including bits and bobbles like customized bookmarks, stickers, and more. Recently, publishers themselves have been starting to take special editions into their own hands, working to compete with the increasing popularity of subscription boxes.

This obsession with special editions may stem from a mindset where the books you own represent who you are. Books can be a powerful marker of identity, a way of declaring, “this is who I am and these are the things I like.”

On the one hand, it’s great to treasure a book that really moved you, and want to display it in a way that’s worthy of your love for the book. On the other hand, it can veer into wanting books to represent your identity even when you didn’t connect with them, but simply like the look or the idea of them.

As many BookTokers highlight the special features of a book before discussing the content of the story itself, we risk the book community falling into the trap of valuing aesthetics over deeper themes and meaning. Reading, of all things, should be a way to broaden your perspective and enrich your soul. Books are more than just props to sit there and look pretty.

While we can’t say the idea of extra pretty cover art and special editions are something new, the prevalence has certainly increased, becoming more in-your-face and impossible to avoid if you’re part of the book community. It’s not hard to see why why trends towards visual aesthetics and book owning have sparked debates online. Has owning and proudly displaying your books become a defining part of being a reader? Does this exclude those who can’t afford to do the same?

Wealth disparity and exclusion

You can’t deny it’s exciting to open up a book subscription box and be surprised by the stunning copy inside, along with all the goodies a reader loves. It’s a fun experience that leaves readers happy and excited about the book they received. But to those who can’t afford them, it’s easy to feel left out, especially when one’s feed is filled with videos of creators opening these boxes inaccessible to them. It’s the same conundrum that happens across all of social media – an inevitable result of the wealth inequality that defines so much of everyday life our society.

And it isn’t anything new. Going back centuries, reading was considered a pastime for the elite and privileged, while lower classes had neither the time nor literacy levels to participate. Reading itself has now become accessible for everyone, but the same hand of privilege has shown itself in a new way – the desire for ownership over books. Not the content within them, but the physical copies. Prettier, showier, gilded and embellished books. The more of them, the better.

Readers active online, especially younger ones, are naturally affected by what their feed looks like. When they see immaculate rainbows of crisp new books on the shelves of all their favorite creators, it can feel invalidating to look around at their own room and see a meager assortment of well-loved copies with worn covers and dog-eared pages, most of their recent reads sitting back at the library as if they were never there at all. Should they feel the need to keep copies of books they finished to prove they left their mark? Do they need a tangible counterpart to the invisible mark a story left on their soul?

When reading is a big part of your identity and this emphasis on special editions is the mindset you’re surrounded by, it’s hard not to feel pressure to spend more on books to avoid feeling like an imposter in your own community.

Is there such a thing as a book buying addiction?

A lot of people build up what is known as a “physical tbr” (to-be-read list), which essentially means they continue to buy more books when they still have unread books sitting in a pile or on their shelves. There’s certainly a powerful culture of consumerism running rampant among readers, as the urge to obtain and possess more books overpowers the urge to actually read them. It has progressed far enough that some readers declare their intention to put themselves under a “book buying ban.” (Check out this article by Tilly Brown for a deeper dive into the psychological reasons behind this phenomenon.)

Incongruously, these issues seem to be prevalent among Gen Z, the same generation that started a trend of “underconsumption core” – a focus on sustainability and using what you already have rather than buying new things. Those following this mindset could easily keep up their reading habits via the library or used book stores.

On the other hand, buying books secondhand doesn’t support the authors who wrote them. Even for eco-conscious readers, the desire to support the system that keeps their favorite authors employed often wins out over the desire to save a few trees.

Keeping the interest in books alive

In an age where reading literacy is decreasing, especially among the younger generation, adding an element of visual interest is a good way to keep the enthusiasm for books alive and well. Creating hype around special editions keeps the reader engaged in the book community and excited for new releases.

It’s easy to read books online through eReaders like Kindle or mobile apps like Libby, which allow you to buy or rent digital copies in a snap. Generating excitement around curating beautiful bookshelves and collecting special editions keeps the market for physical books alive, helping the publishing industry continue to flourish.

At a time when authors’ jobs are under threat from looming crises like declining literacy and generative AI, it’s important to vote with your wallet. You can do this by purchasing books from the authors you want to support. In this way, buying multiple editions of the same book is a great way to support an author you believe in and want to see succeed.

Creative solutions in bookbinding

Interestingly, the adoration for pretty book covers doesn’t stop at the purchase of special editions. People have taken this love beyond the limited options of a consumer and into their own hands – bookbinding is increasing in popularity.

Decorating the books you love to your taste is a nice DIY option to support authors without breaking the bank, or to keep things sustainable, by refreshing an older copy of a book you already own rather than buying a new edition. Many social media accounts dedicated to bookbinding proclaim that it can be done affordably, teaching others how to pick up the hobby on a budget.

The fact that this is becoming a newly popular hobby shows just how much readers value the physical appearance and beauty of books themselves, not as vessels for the stories within, but cherished items in and of themselves.

When books stand as such an important representation of one’s self, it is understandable why one would feel the desire to make those books as beautiful on the outside as they are within. (As the age-old saying goes, don’t judge a book by its cover, but we clearly haven’t taken those words to heart… and DIY bookbinders have found a way around it!)

All readers are valid

There will always be collectors to the extreme when it comes to any hobby. We shouldn’t take the proliferation of this habit through social media as a sign that being a reader and a collector are synonymous.

It’s wonderful to support authors by buying the special editions of their books. But whether you can define yourself as a book lover shouldn’t be contingent on how many of them you own. Pretty covers are only an enhancement, supplementary to the content of the book itself. And if every book is a special edition, then what makes it special anymore?

You shouldn’t feel pressured to curate a collection of beautiful, brand new books just to prove you’re a “real” reader. As long as you love to curl up with a good book and enjoy the story, you’re a reader, and no one can take that away from you. Even if you get your books secondhand or from the library. Even if you get the standard copy and not a special edition.

Remember, special editions are called “special” for a reason. They’re an extra luxury, not a baseline requirement. The real value of any book is found within the words that carry it from the first page to the last… ink and paper are all you need to go along for the journey.