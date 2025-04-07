20 Reasons To Re-Read ‘Pride And Prejudice’ For The 20th Anniversary Of The Film

In 2005, the acclaimed film starring Keira Knightley and Matthew MacFadyen came out in cinemas all over the world. Like many others, before watching the movie, I hadn’t read the book. After watching it though, I fell in love with the story and finally read Pride and Prejudice. Since then, I have reread it many times, and it never fails to surprise me. The 20th year anniversary of the film is yet another occasion to reread it, and here’s 20 reasons why you should too.

Before listing my reasons, I want to remind you that, for the occasion, many cinemas all over the world are projecting the film. This is proof that this story, more than two hundred years old, still has a great impact. Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen is not just any old classic. It is a book about human beings, love, and life.

1) Elizabeth Is An Icon

Elizabeth’s wit and readiness in everything she encounters in the novel makes her an icon. She can be funny, witty, and smart but also prejudiced. Even if she is iconic, that doesn’t mean she is perfect. In fact, one of her most legendary lines is ‘you are the last man in the world whom I could ever be prevailed upon to marry’. Seeing how that turns out, it is kind of ironic but it also shows that she has really strong opinions. In the end, Lizzie is stubborn, fearless and loyal: all attributes that permeate through her actions throughout the book.

2) Mr. Darcy Is Just As Iconic

‘Not handsome enough to tempt me’ is one of his well known lines in Pride and Prejudice. He is at the first ball of the book, and he chats with his friend Mr. Bingley about the ladies in the room. When it comes down to comments about the Bennet’s sisters, Mr. Darcy admits that the only beautiful woman in the room is Miss Jane Bennet, Lizzie’s older sister. As soon as Mr. Bingley says that her sister Elizabeth is beautiful too, Mr. Darcy’s answer is the above.

He doesn’t like talking to strangers as his first appearance in the novel proves. His main friend, Mr. Bingley, is his opposite. In fact, Darcy at the first ball tries to stay at his side as much as possible. He barely talks to anyone other than Mr. Bingley and his sister.

Mr. Darcy is the introverted hero of the story who, in the end, makes up for his mistakes. He goes through a redemption arc where he comes out as a better character. This redemption arc alone shows that making compromises and improving himself leads him to be rewarded with a healthy relationship.

3) One Of The Best Love Stories Ever

Enemies to lovers is one of the most loved tropes ever, and, trust me, this one won’t disappoint you either. Lizzie and Darcy’s relationship starts with bitter prejudices and wrong assumptions. At first, they barely talk except for a few occasions. Darcy proposes to her thinking that she is in love with him but at the same time insults her whole family. He also reveals how he would marry her against his better judgement. It is no wonder that she refuses him at that point.

Towards the end, they both realize their mistakes and apologize to each other for having been so blinded by appearances. The happy ending they both deserve comes unexpectedly. After Lady Catherine de Bourg threatens Lizzie, Darcy meets her and asks if her feelings have changed. As it is the case, she confesses that she had been wrong about him, and they get engaged. Everyone is rather perplexed, but once they understand that they love each other, they all celebrate them.

4) Women’s Place In Society

Different women present their own personality and place in society. Miss Caroline Bingley is wealthy and doesn’t need to marry because of it. On the other hand, Lizzie’s friend, Charlotte, wants to get married because she’s 27 years old and relatively poor. According to her, she is also “a burden to [her] family,” which is what happened when women didn’t marry at that time.

On a similar note, Mrs. Bennet wants her daughters to get married because that’s what she aspires for. Her children then look for husbands whenever they have a chance. Lydia, the youngest, because of wanting to get married as soon as possible, elopes with Mr. Wickham. Then, Lizzie is sent on a trip with her aunt and uncle where she encounters Mr. Darcy. Finally, Jane is sent off to London to be closer to Mr. Bingley, even though he doesn’t know she’s there.

It is interesting how most women at that time only had one goal: getting married. Only the wealthiest had the privilege of wanting anything else. What this novel shows is that it was possible for women not to accept whatever came their way. Lizzie, for example, refuses not one but two wedding proposals. In the end, she behaves like she chooses to and proves that women could act of their own accord.

5) Life Lessons

In Pride and Prejudice, I always feel called out. There are many flaws that the characters have that I feel I possess too. It isn’t only a story about love but also about people. They all have their different personalities and tempers, but what they find is that they can change.

There are so many life lessons in this novel that I can’t list them all, but the one I think stands out the most is that we all have our flaws and qualities, but they don’t have to determine us. We can change and improve if we really want. It’s all on us.

6) It’s Funny

There are some very funny scenes—very centralized around British humor, but also so entertaining. There’s one particular scene that is stuck on my mind. It’s when Mr Collins, Lizzie’s cousin, is having lunch at their house, and he tries to compliment them. He says “what excellent boiled potatoes,” which, in that context, is one of the funniest lines ever. Everyone around him can’t suppress their laughs especially after asking who among the girls cooked. Spoiler, they have a cook, but he thought they couldn’t afford it.

His character in general is comical. There’s another scene when he goes to Mr. Darcy at the Netherfield ball and talks to him, but he basically talks to Darcy’s back because he doesn’t turn round until after the fourth time calling his name.

7) Social Satire

Set in the early 1800s, Pride and Prejudice is also about the society of the time. The characters belong to different social classes. Because of that, Jane Austen portrays some of them in a satirical way. For example, the author describes Mrs. Bennet as always worried about her nerves, and her husband has to bear that in mind most of the time too. Married for more than 23 years, we all wonder how they are still together.

Meanwhile, there is Caroline Bingley who is a snob towards everyone who doesn’t belong to her social class. She helps Mr. Darcy in separating her brother from Jane, as she doesn’t think Mr. Bingley should marry her because of her social status.

As it is also a British novel set in the 19th century, classes are separated by more than just money. Austen not only makes fun of some of the characters but also shows the issues underlying the society of the time. Dowry, marriage, and women’s rights are tackled in a subtle way.

8) Smart Women: Characters To Be Inspired By

Elizabeth Bennet isn’t only the protagonist, but she is also the woman who reads for pleasure, walks instead of getting a carriage, speaks up about what she thinks, and who doesn’t just let her life pass by.

Jane Bennet is another female character who many admire. She is kind, more introverted but also smart. She also doesn’t question twice Caroline’s character, because she is too kind to think evil of anyone.

On the other hand, Lady Catherine De Bourg is not the friendliest character in Pride and Prejudice, but we have to admit that she is a strong one. Mr. Darcy’s aunt and the owner of her house–which wasn’t very common at the time–she stands up for what she thinks it’s right.

I could keep listing female characters to be inspired by, but, to summarize it, the novel is full of extraordinary women who make an impact on their world. We should all be inspired by them, because we too can influence our world.

9) Outlook On The World

The world the characters live in isn’t black and white as most other novels describe. It is full of shades. There is right and wrong but also somewhere in between. The characters aren’t always just bad or just good characters, but they all have shades.

In that world, love wins because that is the only reason everything works out in the end. Jane marries Mr. Bingley, and Lizzie marries Mr. Darcy. Where there isn’t love though, the characters find other ways to be content. They all have different perspectives on life, but that’s okay because we are all different.

10) Walking As A Leveller

The description of the fields and daily activities of countryside families is one of the most distinct traits of Pride and Prejudice. They not only spend their time looking after their animals but also doing needle work, reading, and walking. This last one is crucial, because it puts all of the characters on the same level.

One of the most famous scenes is towards the end when Lizzie and Mr. Darcy walk towards the Lucases’. They walk with Kitty, who then leaves them, and they have a conversation about their future. Even if it is a simple scene, it shows that love doesn’t take into account anything more than the feelings themselves and actions. By doing a simple thing like walking while talking, it is as if they are on the same level, metaphorically. The characters realize that love is also about inward journeys, and that they aren’t perfect after all, while still on their stroll.

In the end, there are many scenes in which the characters walk, because that is also when they pour their heart out. This is also another reason to read the novel.

11) Sisterhood & Family

The family at the center of Pride and Prejudice is the Bennet’s. With four sister, Jane, Mary, Kitty and Lydia, Lizzie is a sister before anything else. She is the second daughter of five siblings. She is more attached to Jane than the other sisters, because they are closer in age. It also shows how sisterhood is also a choice. Yes, they are related, but they also choose each other.

Before going to sleep, as their beds are in the same room, they always have a chat about the day. As a sister myself, I can totally relate to their camaraderie, and I have to say, it used to be my favorite part of the day. Describing these little intimate moments, Austen catches the essence of sisterhood.

The importance of families in Pride and Prejudice is also at the core of the novel. Austen describes different families, coming from opposed social classes. The Bennet’s and the Lucases’ on one side and the Darcy’s and the Bingley’s on the other. Middle class and upper class clashes in diverse occasions such as at balls. What is evident is that they are all different, even if they belong to the same social class.

12) Friendship

All along the novel, the characters form friendships. First of all, there are Lizzie and Charlotte who have always been friends since they were children. Once Charlotte gets engaged to Mr. Collins, Lizzie argues with her, because she doesn’t think he’s the man for her. Charlotte confronts her and makes her realize that not everyone wants the same thing in life. This episode shows how friendship also means questioning oneself. It also improves us as people, because it is crystal clear throughout the novel that no one is perfect.

13) Balls: From Hunting For Love To Having Fun

Who wouldn’t want to attend a ball during the Regency era? Long and flowing gowns brushing on the floor, couples dancing, or even first meetings. Balls were also the main occasion to find a husband. It was an opportunity to meet a man and know him through small conversation and dancing.

In a way, I find that they are the equivalent of clubs nowadays. It is not exactly the same thing, but the main purpose of these places is having fun. In Pride And Prejudice, the fun side is mainly shown through secondary characters who enjoy themselves at the different balls. Whether you enjoy dancing or not, they are great events that always hold surprises.

14) Never Stops Surprising You

From a person who has read this book five times and in three different languages, I can tell you that it never stops to amaze me. Whenever I reread it, I always find some new aspect that I didn’t notice before or some new meaning to specific features.

15) Its Charming Aesthetic

Some readers read books also because of their aesthetic. Pride And Prejudice portrays a very specific one, embedded in the early 19th century. From the countryside lifestyle to the few trips the characters go on, the novel shows a typical British aesthetic of that time.

The places they travel to are not described conventionally but for a few brief sentences. In fact, the narrator declares that “It is not the object of this work to give a description of Derbyshire’ along with the other locations.” By focusing on what it feels like to visit these places, the narrator conveys a sense of beauty. Even if description is often vague, it still expresses a pleasing aesthetic while leaving some aspects up to the reader’s imagination.

16) Importance Of Reading

Lizzie, in one of the first few chapters, confesses her love for reading, and in the film the opening scene shows Lizzie reading while walking. It is all very symbolic, because compared to the women of her time and social class, she is obsessed with a good book. Who would blame her? I would have too.

17) Pride And Prejudice As A Mood Booster

In general, I don’t reread many books but this one. Every single time I read it, I feel at home, and my mood improves. The comfort of rereading a book is priceless, especially this novel. Following the familiar characters’ adventures and misadventures is like going back home. The similar feeling of closeness is what makes it worth rereading.

When Mrs Bennet says “You have no compassion for my nerves” to Mr. Bennet, the reader’s smile as a reaction is inevitable because of how silly that sounds in context. These small interactions are what make the whole book a great mood booster.

18) Regency Era

Gowns, tea times, and many hours spent in the parlour: perfection at the time. Women, even if belonging to the middle class, didn’t have much to do but read, sew, and talk. There was more to that, of course, as the balls and other events happening in the town were the highlight of their day.

The regiment coming to their town is another example of how simple things were a source of excitement. Austen portrays a precise society that fits into the Regency period.

19) Love & Trust

As it is a romance, it is inevitable to speak about love. Contrarily to other novels, this story is rather modern and unconventional for the time. For example, Lizzie refuses Mr. Darcy when he first proposes to her. In a more realistic context, that wouldn’t have probably happened. He is wealthy enough to maintain both of them, and he is an objectively good match.

The truth is that Lizzie wants to marry for love and not just to wealth. She looks around her and doesn’t see it enough in other people’s relationships. Her parents didn’t marry for love, even if they kind of grew in love later on. Charlotte marries for stability and a house. In the end, her aunt and uncle, Mr. and Mrs Gardiner, are the main example of a love match.

Towards the last chapter, she realises that she loves Mr. Darcy because of how he changed for her. Love is also a question of trust, and she becomes aware of that as, at first, she didn’t trust him. She learned to once she noticed how trustworthy Mr. Darcy really is.

20) Happy Ending

Who doesn’t like a nice happy ending? Everyone ends up with the person they’re meant to, and everyone is happy. The journey the characters go through is bumpy and sometimes frustrating, but, in the end, it shows that the wait is worth it because of the love they are rewarded with. The first one to get a happy ending is Charlotte, who marries Mr. Collins quite early on in the novel. Then, Lydia with Mr. Wickham, Jane with Mr. Bingley, and finally Lizzie with Mr. Darcy.

What the novel also proves is that every character considers happiness in different ways. For example, all Charlotte wants in order to be happy is a house and a stable companion. While for Lizzie, happiness is about doing whatever she is passionate about, like reading and walking, and marrying for love.

If you enjoy Pride and Prejudice as much as I do, you would be happy to know that Jane Austen wrote other novels in a similar tone but also quite different. Various adaptations can be found everywhere. On the other hand, if you haven’t read this book yet, it is a truth universally acknowledged that you definitely should.