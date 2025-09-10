I Read a Book From 1935 and Here Are My Thoughts

How does one in 2025 find themselves reading a book from 1935? Was it for a homework assignment? A bonding attempt with grandparents? Did a time traveler come out of a portal begging you to read it in order to save the future? The answer is: book club.

After I graduated from college and came back to my hometown, two friends and I started a book club. One of my friends was chatting about her current read, Jamaica Inn by Daphne du Maurier. It wasn’t until I bought a copy that I realized the book was written in 1935. Upon finishing it, I wanted to share my thoughts on reading an older book in the modern era.

Daphne du Maurier and Her Inspiration

Daphne du Maurier was born on May 13th, 1907, in London. She came from a family of various entertainers. Her grandfather was well-known cartoonist and writer George du Maurier. Her parents, Gerald du Maurier and Muriel Beaumont, were both actors. Daphne’s talent seemed only natural given her lineage. In 1932, she married her husband Frederick Browning. In 1946, Frederick was knighted, making her Lady Browning. However, du Maurier kept her maiden name as a pen name after marriage.

Credit: The Official Daphne du Maurier Website/Photo Album

During her career as a writer, du Maurier penned 17 novels. One of her most famous novels is The Birds which inspired the Hitchcock film of the same name, as well as the play by Conor McPherson. Hitchcock also made a film inspired by Jamaica Inn, though the author reportedly was not a fan of the adaptation.

The inspiration for Jamaica Inn stemmed from a trip du Maurier took with a friend. During this trip, the two got lost in the foggy moors of Bodmin. Fortunately they found shelter in an Inn. The Jamaica Inn, in fact, was and is a real establishment.

“Jamaica Inn stands today, hospitable and kindly, a temperance house on the twenty mile road between Bodmin and Launceston. In the following story of adventure I have pictured it as it might have been over a hundred and twenty years ago; and although existing place-names figure in the pages, the characters and events described are entirely imaginary.” – Daphne du Maurier, October 1935.

The Jamaica Inn is still standing though, due to road developments, no longer sits between Bodmin and Launceston. It is even home to a museum dedicated to Daphne du Maurier.

Credit: Shutterstock/Roger Mechan

While staying there, du Maurier heard tales of smugglers who committed heinous acts in the name of greed. Surrounded by mysterious fog in an inn that housed many travelers, she began to create the story of a young girl and the bad company she finds herself in.

The Plot of Jamaica Inn

The story follows Mary Yellan, a young woman from a farm in Helford. Mary’s mother took on the responsibility of the farm following her husband’s death. The work essentially pushed her to her deathbed. Her mother wants better for Mary. Mary’s mother asks her to reach out to her Aunt Patience about living with her and her uncle.

After some correspondence, Mary finds out that her Aunt Patience and Uncle Joss have become the owners of an inn. An inn known to locals as the Jamaica Inn. Though she feels something is off with her aunt, Mary has no other choice but to make her way to the Jamaica Inn.

Credit: Shutterstock/PJ Photography

When Mary arrives in town, she finds out the locals avoid the inn and that it doesn’t actually receive guests. Her aunt is a shell of the woman she once knew, and her uncle is clearly the cause. Joss is tall, greasy, and a drunk who doesn’t let Mary forget that he is the man of the house.

To add to the warm welcome, her Uncle Joss warns her to never leave her room when she hears horses in the middle of the night. And she must never go into the room at the end of the hall. Throw in the handsome Jem, whom she refuses to have feelings for, and Mary needs to decide if she’ll run away or stay despite the danger looming over her.

Book Club Pick Breakdown

I’ve read my fair share of older books in the past. Shakespeare, Austen, Brontë. The usual for an English major. But this was one of my first times in which the initiation was not through some course material. I was a little worried about being able to connect with the material. However, once I started, I simply couldn’t stop.

Though the language was of an older persuasion, it was very easy to read. Du Maurier had beautifully crafted the novel and painted the scenery she chose to be the story’s backdrop with expertise. The characters were so vivid, and I could picture all of them so clearly. Even characters that only appeared on one page, which some modern writers struggle with. I have read books published recently with characters who felt so flat, it would take me out of the story.

In fact, a huge part of this novel I enjoyed was the character Mary. She is a very strong female character who I felt held some interesting modern perspectives on romance. She had a no-funny-business attitude and even seemed adverse to the concept of love. Mary was simultaneously realistic about her feelings and also gave them room to exist as they are. I actually found myself relating to her perspective a lot in this novel.

Credit: Shutterstock/P Gregory

The thriller aspect of the novel didn’t really hit me very much. The reveal of Uncle Joss being a wrecker (a thief who wrecks ships to raid) seems almost tame compared to some of the horrific thriller twists in more modern pieces. My desensitization made this reveal feel less intense but still haunting in a different way. The other plot twist in the novel I predicted, but that was more from the vibes.

Parting Remarks

After reading this novel, I feel inspired to read more of du Maurier’s work and to read more older books. I know some of you may feel negatively about reading classics, but I encourage you to give it a shot. Another Trill writer discussed their own journey with the Bard and his works. Check out “How I Learned to Finally Love Reading Shakespeare (And How You Can Too)”.

If you’re interested in reading Jamaica Inn, you can buy a copy on Amazon or on ThriftBooks.

Happy reading!