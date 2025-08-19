An Extreme POV Switch: A Feature on Flip by Ngozi Ukazu

A new graphic novel is on the horizon. A story with a Freaky Friday body switch, but instead of a mother and daughter, it’s between a black girl and the white boy she has a crush on. Things will be just fine. Right?

Coming September 23, 2025, is the graphic novel “Flip” by Ngozi Ukazu, which takes the phrase “walk a mile in someone else’s shoes” literally. A coming-of-age story filled with heart, empathy, and some laughs along the way as well.

Before we dive further, more about the author.

Ngozi Ukazu is an American Cartoonist from Houston, Texas. She received her degree in Computing in the Arts from Yale University. Previous works include a graphic novel in collaboration with DC Comics, Barda, as well as a collaborative work with Mad Rupert named Bunt!. Though Ukazu may be best known for her series Check, Please!, an online graphic novel that was so loved its print was funded through a Kickstarter campaign. Ukazu also has her cartoons regularly appear in The New Yorker.

Since starting her career, Ukazu has been blessed with multiple honors, including an honorary MFA from the Center for Cartoons, an Ignatz Award for Outstanding Comic, and more, as outlined on her website.

Even with a month before Flip’s release, Ukazu has received tons of praise for her work. The Junior Library Guild declared it a Gold Standard Book, a Kirkus Star was given from Kirkus Reviews, and two other starred reviews from the School Library Journal and Publishers’ Weekly.

They Switched Bodies?

The novel follows Chi-Chi Ekah. She’s a senior in high school. Let’s specify. She’s a senior at a predominantly white high school, being one of the few students of color in attendance. Add on being a scholarship student with a K-pop obsession: Chi-Chi is at the bottom of the social food pyramid and considered an outsider. Despite this, she finds herself getting crushes on all the white guys at her school who are so much higher on the popularity ladder than her; she’s not even in their line of sight. So, of course, she has a thing for Flip Henderson. A popular 6’1 guy on the swim team.

After being encouraged (read “dared”) by her friends to ask out Flip to the senior dance, Chi-Chi unfortunately finds herself being rejected in front of her whole AP lit class. No biggie, right? It’s not like that’s soul-crushingly embarrassing. Ha ha. Then things get a little crazy when the next day Chi-Chi wakes up…in Flip’s body!

Now, Flip and Chi-Chi find themselves in a weird predicament. They need to pretend to be each other, while figuring out why exactly this is happening to them. For Flip, this means learning about black hair, the ins and outs of interacting with Chi-Chi’s Nigerian parents, and how to cope with the way the world treats her differently as a black woman. Meanwhile, Chi-Chi learns more about Flip’s life and how it may not be as easy as it seems.

As the two become the most unlikely of friends, a question looms over them and their future. Will they ever get back to normal?

Flip and Chi-Chi from Flip (Credit: Barnes and Noble)

What are early readers thinking?

As discussed, Flip has received some high praise from literature publications. Applauding Ukazu’s ability to weave in humorous moments among the heavier themes, such as self-love. As Kirkus Reviews puts it:

“Ukazu carefully balances tough topics like self-hatred, depression, and suicidal ideation with funny feel-good moments, deftly rendered in her characteristically expressive style. The dynamic and engaging illustrations bring to life a heartwarming story of self-love, acceptance, and true connection.” Kirkus Reviews

Thanks to platforms such as NetGalley, which allow readers to read content early in exchange for an honest review, we can see reviews coming in from readers all over. Astoundingly positive reviews. Looking amongst the comments on the Goodreads page for Flip, it is clear that the readers agree with the Kirkus review. They love the themes of self-acceptance, resilience, and friendship. Even tougher themes, such as microaggressions, depression, and alcoholism, are appreciated for their part this story.

Readers express affection for both protagonists. Some express how they can see pieces of themselves in both Chi-Chi and Flip. Drawn by the liveliness of the characters and how well-written they are. There is also so much love for the supportive friend characters, Yesenia and Esther. Some comments convey a desire for a spin-off of just them.

The art is given its moment to shine in the reviews as well. There are compliments on the clean line work as well as consistency in the art style, as well as appreciation for visual elements that supported the narrative. The main one is Ukazu’s choice to change the eye colors of the character to show which is which body.

With all these reviews, I just had to read it myself.

My thoughts?

After learning about NetGalley during my research, I signed up for an account and applied to read an early copy of Flip. I figured, the worst case scenario, I don’t get the access, and I write about the book with what I’m able to learn online. Fortunately, I was gained access. Thus, I will give my own opinion of this novel. There are no spoilers ahead, as I want readers to experience as much of this story on their own as possible.

Of course, it is important to acknowledge that I cannot fully relate to Chi-Chi’s character. I am not a black woman. However, there were tons of elements of Chi-Chi’s character that I resonated with. Not just the K-pop part either (where are my fellow ARMYs at?). But seeing some of Chi-Chi’s insecurities and self-doubt, it reminded me a lot of when I was in high school. A time filled with complex emotions as you try to figure out just who you are. It made me want to hug her. To assure her that, eventually, life and all the complications associated with it become easier to cope with.

Flip’s character at the beginning is perceived in this more two-dimensional way because of his tall white boy privilege. But as the story continues, we see a vulnerable side to him. We see how complicated his own life can be, even with a leg up in society. Conversely, Chi-Chi learns that she has privileges that she doesn’t recognize.

The story of Chi-Chi and Flip is one of great empathy. About the importance of keeping an open mind and remembering that you never truly know someone’s story. It is also a story of self-love. Self-love is hard. Those negative voices in your head can be really loud and drown out the words of those who love you. It can feel easier to list everything that’s wrong with you before you can name one good thing about yourself. Flip reminded me of the importance of taking a step outside of yourself for a moment, and to give yourself more credit.

In addition to these deeper messages, I also found myself laughing at the jokes and funny situations these groups of teens found themselves in. I adored the bond formed between all of the characters thanks to this confounding body-switching dilemma. Another thing Ukazu did a fantastic job at. Illustrating both the importance of the family you’re born into and the family you choose.

Speaking of illustrations, I loved the art throughout the book. I am always blown away by world-building, especially visual world-building. Ukazu’s art style works well with the heart of this story, as it has a vulnerability and familiarity to it that supports the narrative elements well. The mask motif Ukazu uses for the cover art is simply genius, not only as a way to remind us who is who throughout the novel, but to illustrate the masks we wear for others around us in spite of how we may feel inside.

Ukazu makes note of how this piece is her most autobiographical to date in an author’s note within the novel. You can feel the love and care she put into each stroke, each panel, and each page. I hope she feels pride for all the time and effort she put in, because Flip is truly a work of art.

Mark your calendars for September 23rd, 2025.

If you’re a fan of coming-of-age stories, graphic novels, or just want a new read to look forward to, I recommend you keep an eye out for Ngozi Ukazu’s Flip.

Or if Flip isn’t exactly what you’re looking for, Trill Mag has some other reading suggestions that just might pique your interest. Such as What Book Should You Read Next Based on Your Major?

Happy reading!