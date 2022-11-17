Connect with us

The Secrets to Coming Up with Great Company Names Through Crowdsourcing

Published

Photo by DJ Johnson on Unsplash

In today’s business world, coming up with a great company name is more important than ever. A strong name can help you attract customers and stand out from the competition. But coming up with a good name can be tough – especially if you’re doing it on your own.

Fortunately, there’s a great way to get help naming your company: crowdsourcing.

Crowdsourcing is the process of asking a large group of people for ideas or input on a particular topic. And when it comes to naming your business, it can be an invaluable tool.

There are a few different ways you can go about crowdsourcing a name for your company. You can hold a contest, post on forums or social media, or hire a professional service.

Let’s take a closer look at each of these options:

Contests:

Running a contest is one of the most popular ways to crowdsourcing company names. There are a few different ways to go about it.

You can run an internal contest, where you ask your employees or friends and family for ideas. Or you can open it up to the public by posting it on a contest platform like Squad help or Naming force.

When running a contest, it’s important to set some ground rules. For example, you’ll need to decide how many names you want people to submit, what kind of feedback you’re looking for, and what the prize will be.

If you’re running an internal contest, you may want to offer a prize like a gift card or paid time off. If you’re opening it up to the public, you’ll need to offer a bigger prize, like a cash payout.

Posting on forums and social media: 

Another great way to crowd-source a name for your company is by posting on forums and social media. This can be especially effective if you have a large network of connections.

A good place to start is by posting on relevant forums, such as Reddit or Quora. You can also reach out to specific groups on Facebook or LinkedIn.

When posting, be sure to include a brief description of your business and what kind of name you’re looking for. You can also offer a prize for the best suggestion.

Hiring a professional service: 

If you want to get serious about finding the perfect name for your company, you can always hire a professional naming service. These services specialize in coming up with creative and unique names that will help your business stand out.

Naming force and Squad help are two popular options. But there are many others to choose from, so be sure to do your research before making a decision.

The cost of hiring a professional naming service varies depending on the size and scope of your project. But in general, you can expect to pay a few thousand dollars for a complete naming solution.

How to Crowdsource a Company Name

If you’re looking for a great company name, one option is to crowd-source it. This means asking a large group of people for ideas and suggestions.

There are a few benefits to crowdsourcing your company name. 

First, you’ll get a lot of ideas and perspectives to choose from. 

Second, the process can help build interest and excitement in your company before it even launches. 

Third, it’s a great way to get feedback from potential customers about what they think of your name and business idea. 

If you decide to go the crowdsourcing route, there are a few things you’ll need to do to ensure a successful campaign.

First, you’ll need to come up with a good incentive for people to participate. 

Second, you’ll need to promote your contest through social media and other channels. 

Third, you’ll need to carefully review all of the submissions and choose a name that you think best represents your company.

The process of crowdsourcing a company name can be time-consuming and challenging, but it can also be a lot of fun. 

And if you do it right, you’ll end up with a great name that will help launch your business to success.

Conclusion

Crowdsourcing is a great way to come up with a great name for your company. It’s quick, and easy, and you can get help from a large group of people.

