How Your Business Can Save Money Using The Right Technology

Running a business is never an easy job, but there are some tasks entrepreneurs have to handle that are just that little bit more challenging than others. Finding ways to save money without sacrificing quality, service, or efficiency is a major challenge, especially for leaders of smaller companies. Thankfully, all hope is far from lost, as there are plenty of technologies and technological solutions that can help you with just that, many of which are incredibly easy to install and use. With that in mind, here are ten ways your business can save money using tech.
Marketing can get incredibly costly quite quickly, which is why it tends to be the first thing on the chopping block when times get financially tough. However, it’s during these moments that your marketing strategy is most needed. This is why online advertising is so popular. Unlike traditional marketing, this method allows you to reach your target market with ease, often for a significantly lower cost. This saves time, money, and energy you might have otherwise wasted completely.
Social media is the perfect place to advertise your company, but, at the end of the day, it is still a social tool. With that in mind, you should use it for its intended purpose, by engaging with and connecting to your target market. Replying to instant messages online takes much less time than phone calls and emails, which means that you can answer questions or queries sooner. This will help to build a loyal customer base, which you might have lost taking any longer.
Running a business means creating a lot of documents, from receipts and invoices to leaflets, catalogues, and contracts. All of these documents use paper, which, of course, is something that you need to pay for. Although this cost may not seem particularly large now, it will add up in a short time, resulting in a significant sum. Thankfully, with the use of technology, you can store contracts in the cloud, send out email receipts and invoices to customers, and advertise online.
Most people underestimate just how much equipment you need when you print out business documents without considering how much paper you use. You need several printers, often of different types, filing cabinets, safes, and much more. By limiting the amount of paper your company uses each day, you can easily reduce how much of this equipment is required. This means that you won’t have to use your money buying or renting things only to spend more cash.
Cutting back on your paper use is a great first step toward becoming a greener and more sustainable small business. That being said, there are many more methods that you can use, all of which would reduce your energy use, thus saving your company money. For example, you could install motion sensors so that your lights turn off automatically when no one is in the room. You could also switch to energy efficient alternatives to your technology and equipment
Employees play a pivotal role in your company, so it should be no surprise that their presence or lack of can cost you money. Using technology, like Sling Scheduling, means that you can manage your employees' schedules easily, allowing you to handle shift trade requests, time off, and availability all in one place. This tech also lets you monitor costly lateness and absenteeism, which means that you can take the steps necessary to reduce it and save cash in the long run.
All that being said, offering flexible schedules and working hours to employees can help to boost productivity, which is one of the many reasons why companies are choosing to allow their staff to telecommute. Some employees are even willing to take pay cuts if it means that they can work from home. However, the savings don’t stop there, as telecommuting also means that you’ll be able to save on office space and the costs associated with it, like heating and lighting.
Every company has a list of repetitive, monotonous tasks that need completing each day. These range from replying to emails to ordering office supplies to posting on social media. Although you could delegate these jobs to an employee, such menial work really isn’t worth what you would pay a member of staff. With that in mind, you should take advantage of tech and automate these jobs instead. There are plenty of tools and software that you could use instead of an employee.
Making life easier for your customers should always be a top priority. After all, it’s them that keeps your business up and running. For this reason, many companies try to offer as many different payments methods as they can. However, this change is about so much more than convenience. Cash may be the only payment method that comes without a cost, but charges for mobile payments are lower than swipe fees. Therefore, having this option is beneficial to you.
No business is ever completely safe, but small businesses tend to be at a higher risk than most. The reason for this is that crooks often rightly assume that less established companies don’t have the best security measures in place, meaning that it would be easier for them to get away with their crimes. To keep your company safe and save money, you need to make security a priority and invest in physical and online technology and software to keep criminals away.
Running a small business is not a cheap job, but there are plenty of ways to cut costs and save cash here and there. Although the technology itself does cost money, the amount that it saves, in the long run, is often more than worth it. For this reason, you should consider implementing one or more of the methods listed above and keep expenses low in your company.