Connecting With Mike Asimos: Wine, Business, & Life

Meet one of Portland’s finest wine wholesalers and enthusiasts. Mike Asimos doesn’t stop with wine, though. He also loves all aspects of healthy living, travel, and jazz.
He is passionate and dedicated as he brings the best of his passions to his customers and wider audiences. We wrangled this rugged yet distinguished man and got him to answer some of our most burning questions about the wine wholesaling business and more.
Tell us about your experience in business over the last 10 years?
Passion drove me to this business. I realized I wanted to continue life pursuing my passiosn. Not only has my passion fed my love for travel, but it also opened up the opportunity to educate people about the things I love, with wine being at the top of that list.
What does a typical work day look like for you?
Every one of my days has a different view. There isn’t anything typical about it. Sometimes I’ll research a new wine by contacting the vineyard or distributor. Maybe I’ll visit a new vineyard or winery to see what the latest trends are.
I like engaging with others who have a passion for wine. Educating others about wine profiles, pairings, and price points is something I thrive on. Aside from interacting and educating on social media, which is one of the most valuable tools out there for self-promotion, I’ll sometimes have one of my team members do a showing at a liquor store or restaurant.
Wine tastings are a major part of my business and my life. It’s a tough job but, as they say, somebody does have to do it.
What’s one wine trend which you’re particularly excited about?
Many wineries and restaurants have started to source locally with both food and wine. Not only does this help the community, which is another one of my passions, but it also brings in a fresher and more unique taste.
Smaller vineyards don’t have the same pressures and overhead that bigger, commercial wineries do so they can take more risks and create bolder flavors.
Can you share one of your favorite books on wine with us?
Undoubtedly, one of the foremost books about wine is What to Drink with What You Eat by Andre Dornenburg. I love this book. Not only is it highly acclaimed in the wine industry, but it also appeals to anybody with a wine expert inside them, from the uninitiated to the expert sommelier.
What’s been one of your favorite travel locations?
Europe is hard to beat. France and Italy have some of the best vineyards in the world. Portugal and Spain aren’t too far behind but the place that calls to me the most is Santa Barbara, California.
It is an easy and enjoyable drive. I can take off and head there for the weekend while enjoying its enchanting and calming atmosphere. What more do you need? It has mountains, the beach, and vineyards. It is a literal heaven.
Share one thing our readers can do each day to become more successful.
Find your biggest passion. Passion is the driving force behind my success. Don’t get me wrong, it is still a lot of work to be a success in something you are passionate about but it does not feel like work if you have the spark to keep going.
We’d like to thank Mike Asimos for sitting down with us. To find out more about this fascinating man, check out his website http://www.michaelasimos.com or follow him on Twitter at https://twitter.com/mike_asimos.