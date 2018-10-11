Featured Image Via
“Porsche: There is no substitute.”
“Swiffer: The quicker picker upper.”
“DeBeers: A diamond is forever.”
Three of the most memorable phrases in advertising history, these taglines are easy to remember. They also give you a clear idea of what the companies behind them stand for, what you can count on them to deliver and they impart a good feeling about the brand. As you consider how to create a solid tagline for your business, these are the key points to keep in mind.
Credibility Matters
Above all, your tagline must ring true. If you say your car is peerless, that nothing else will satisfy a driver the way yours does, it darn well better be capable of doing so. In other words, if you make a claim, you have to be ready to live up to it. Otherwise, customers will try you once and abandon you when your wares fail to live up to the hype.
Emotional Appeal
By and large people make purchases based upon their feelings. If they feel good about a company, they do business with that company—as long as it fulfills their needs. Always consider how your tagline will leave those who hear it (or see it) feeling about your product or service. If you can engender an emotional connection, you’ll be well on your way to converting that shopper into buyer.
Avoid Clichés and Superlatives
There’s always going to be a comic out there just waiting to turn your tagline against you. When you feed them tired old tropes and empty superlatives, you’ve done most of the work for them.
Strive to make your tagline original, yet familiar. Yes, that sentence may seem at odds with itself. But the taglines featured at the beginning of this article all fit within those guidelines. You want the language to be capable of making people stop and think, so playing on words can be a useful tactic. However, you want to make sure it’s logical enough for people to get, so it doesn’t go right over their heads.
Test it With Your Logo
Short and to the point, your tagline should look good next to your logo. If you have yet to develop one, you can create a logo online using any one of several free logo makers. Creating the line to support the logo—or vice versa—gets even more work out it.
The Connection Should be Obvious
Having an obvious connection to your business makes it infinitely more memorable. The tagline, “When it absolutely, positively has to be there overnight,” put Federal Express on the minds of everyone who needed quick package delivery. No other company could guarantee overnight service at the time. When your tagline relates strongly to your business endeavor it becomes lodged in the public consciousness. When people need something you supply, they think of you right away.
Where to Begin
A good way to start is to list all of the words and actions that have anything to do with your business. Once you have as many as you can come up with, look for clever puns, secondary meanings and other ways to play on those words—but always in a succinct fashion.
General Electric’s “We bring good things to life.” Operated in just such a fashion. It could be construed to mean the company is inventive, as in it brings good things to life. It could also be construed to mean it filled your life with useful tools, as in it brings good things to life.
Keep these factors in mind as you’re thinking of how to create a solid tagline. You’ll come up with something that will make your business standout in much the same fashion.